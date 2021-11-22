On-Demand Carwash Platform Washé Announces New CEO Bertrand Patriarca, Former Washos Founder, To Lead Company On Aggressive Nationwide Expansion Plan

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washé, the largest on-demand car wash platform in the United States, announces former Washos founder and CEO, Bertrand Patriarca will join as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the company into the next phase of growth and spearhead a nationwide expansion. Patriarca brings with him a wealth of experience in scaling start-up companies and building teams that deliver growth and disruption in the technology space. He officially took the reigns as CEO starting October 25, 2021.

The Washé App started out in Boca Raton, Florida in 2016 delivering car washes to customers' homes, offices, and parking facilities. The platform has enabled an ecosystem of mobile detailers to expand their business to a digital order management system accessed through the Washé native mobile app. Under the leadership of interim CEO Edward Laws, the company has seen strong sustained growth in its home market of Florida creating a must have service that connects thousands of customers with its ever-expanding network of mobile detailers every month. Laws will continue to focus on the company's growth and diversification in a new role as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

On-demand car wash services through the Washé App are currently offered in Florida and Texas.

Patriarca and Laws, together with Lauren Joyal as Director of Strategic Planning & Operations, will now focus on expanding the Washé platform across new markets with launches planned in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia in the next six months.

"I'm very excited to join the Washé team as CEO. Washé is now a household name in Florida and I'm looking forward to introducing this service to new markets and territories." said Bertrand Patriarca, new Washé CEO. "Through Washé's technology, we will empower thousands of mobile detailers to create more jobs across the US and beyond. Customers want more convenience and a better experience. That's what we are committed to bringing to them."

About Washé

Washé LLC is the largest on-demand car wash platform in the United States and is changing the way car wash services are booked and delivered. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the company developed and launched the Washé App in 2016 which allows users to book on-demand or scheduled car washes to their location through its network of mobile detailers across Florida and Texas. The Washé App allows users to create a profile and access the network of mobile detailing entities in their local area and is available for download on iOS and Android. Washé also partners with companies to provide car washing as an amenity for employees and patrons in participating markets.

