The Unity Project Forms Strategic Partnership with Moms for Liberty in Opposition to California's K-12 COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unity Project announced today a strategic partnership with Moms for Liberty, the nation's largest parental rights organization. The Unity Project is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that works to unify, resource, and amplify effective strategies of countless grassroots community organization across California and beyond that are opposed to the state's proposed K-12 COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

"Moms for Liberty has been wildly successful in organizing concerned citizens throughout the nation in support of fundamental parental rights, which is central to the core purpose of The Unity Project," said Laura Sextro, chief executive officer of The Unity Project. "The proposed forced vaccination of school-aged children is anathema to the rights of parents to determine proper medical choices for their children and we welcome the powerful voice of Moms for Liberty in this essential campaign."

Moms for Liberty was co-founded in January 2021 by former school board members Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice. In less than a year, the organization has grown to include more than 60,000 members in 152 chapters across 32 states dedicated to the empowerment of parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government. Moms for Liberty encourage their members to act as "joyful warriors" for children, focused on positive advocacy of parental rights with a focus on public education. As part of the partnership, Justice has joined The Unity Project's strategic advisory council and will help to coordinate and promote the organization's work to block the imposition of a mandatory vaccination program of school-aged children in the state of California and beyond.

"California's proposed forced vaccination of school children is a direct violation of the fundamental right of the parent to direct the healthcare of their own child," said Justice. "Moms for Liberty is proud to stand with The Unity Project in this important endeavor and know that California's egregious overreach must be stopped before other states adopt similarly outrageous policies."

The Unity Project, a non-partisan, non-profit educational organization, works to support, coordinate and amplify the efforts of the various California-based community organizations opposed to the state's proposed K-12 COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Unity Project was launched and is led by a highly diverse board of directors, highly credentialed strategic advisory council and executive management team; members include successful business leaders, globally recognized and esteemed physicians and scientists, and engaged local, regional and national community leaders. In bringing together various grassroots groups under its "broad tent," The Unity Project promotes a "children-first" agenda focused on integrity, care, rationality, and evidence-based motivation. For more information, visit www.UnityProjectOnline.com.

