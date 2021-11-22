Yadea Unveils New Electric Kick Scooter KS3, for Easy Urban Commuting

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, a global leading electric two-wheel vehicle brand, is restating its commitment to green energy technology with the launch of the all-new innovative and flamboyant Yadea electric kick scooter KS3. This launch adds more dynamism and zing to Yadea's electric scooter series, and highlights the ever-growing appeal of an easy commute and green lifestyle choices for urban dwellers. Equipped with Yadea's signature lithium battery with smart battery management system(BMS) and dual shock absorber, the new KS3 is a compact and sleek electric scooter that is designed to provide a more comfortable, safe and joyful riding experience. The Yadea KS3 is now available on Amazon for $569.99, and riders can save $85 on the Black and Red color option, by using the code YADEAKS3 at checkout until November 24th. In addition, from November 25th - 29th, riders can save big with the upcoming "Black Friday Campaign".

Yadea Electric Kick Scooter KS3

"Yadea is committed to the research and development of innovative solutions for smart and sustainable mobility in the electric two-wheeler industry. It has always been our endeavor to encourage green travel solutions and provide a wonderful riding experience that offers convenience, safety and freedom. We're proud to launch the KS3, which reinforces our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and transforming the way we commute," said Heidi Zang, Overseas Director of Yadea.

Advanced Technology for a Sustainable Lifestyle

Equipped with a max 500W rear wheel motor and a high capacity lithium battery with smart BMS, the Yadea KS3 can reach a top speed of 15.6 mph and 19 miles per charge allowing you to commute effortlessly. The lithium battery is regenerative and helps recycle energy for longer rides. This saves time and the hassle of stopping to recharge, while also contributing to a greener and healthier environment.

Furthermore, the scooter is fitted with innovative non-pneumatic solid tires. Strong, durable, and acing an incredible 5,000-kilometer wear-resistance tests, these tires are 8.5-inches in height and 2.4-inches in width with no fear of ever getting punctured or requiring inflation, saving costs related to additional maintenance and care. You can now say goodbye to tire repairs!

Portable with Intelligent Safety Features

Equipped with dual safe-lock latches and an anti-slip standing deck, the Yadea KS3 comes tops on safety too. Add to that a 0.78'' fork shock absorber and an electric combination braking system featuring a front drum brake and a rear electric brake, controlled by dual mechanical hand brakes, you know you have a winner. If you're stuck working late nights, an LED headlight, always-on taillight, and four reflectors ensure visibility in the dark, and alert passersby and fellow commuters on the road.

Despite its intense specifications, the Yadea KS3 is fairly lightweight at 14.87kg, thanks to its aluminum frame, and is easily portable. It is also easy to fold, taking less than 3 seconds, and can be stored in your car or carried along wherever you go, including the bus or subway.

Stylish and Youthful Design

Available in a classy black and white as well as a flamboyant black and red color with concealed wiring, the Yadea KS3 is a stunner on the road. Besides, the scooter's LED display boasts some cool functionality and aesthetics. An intuitive dashboard shows LED display readings, riding history, battery status, Bluetooth connection, etc. It even lets you lock your portable scooter.

Designing a sleek and stylish electric scooter with the right combination of technology, speed, and weight involves some thoughtful engineering, and the Yadea KS3 exemplifies that. It manifests technology and innovation in a smartly designed, eye-catching electric scooter that is easy to control and a joy to ride. Whether you're traveling to work or simply heading outdoors, the vehicle's high capacity battery, non-pneumatic solid tires, easy-to-read LED display, simple speed adjustment, and effective braking system ensure that your ride is safe and comfortable.

Fun-loving, green energy-focused urban youth can now commute in style, while also enjoying the outdoors, without worrying about any impact on the environment.

About Yadea:

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. Sales from Yadea products have helped save 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminate 31.06 million tons of CO2 emissions — the equivalent of planting 31.06 billion trees. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

For more information, please visit https://www.yadea.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yadea