Henry M. Jackson Foundation Expands Eye-Tracking Partnership with Neurolign Technologies to Advance Neurological Military Medicine The ongoing partnership employs Neurolign's proprietary eye-tracking technology for use in research on traumatic brain health in veterans and active-duty service members

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolign Technologies™, the global leader in clinical eye-tracking and neuro-functional diagnostic testing, today announced the expansion of an ongoing strategic partnership with the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine. The Henry M. Jackson Foundation has utilized Neurolign's Dx 100™ eye-tracking goggles since 2018 to conduct research on traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and other brain-related effects of combat on service members, and this partnership expansion will aid in the continuation of those research efforts.

With the unique ability to recognize the eye movements associated with over 200 diseases, by way of rapidly conducted and assessed eye-tracking tests, Neurolign's technology is changing the way medical and research professionals across sectors are able to understand brain health. By innovating what was once bulky, difficult to manage eye-tracking machinery, Neurolign is making the neurological benefits of eye-tracking technology easily available to research centers of any kind with advanced VHIT technology and testing.

"We're incredibly proud of Neurolign's successful involvement within the military and veteran health sector," said Eugene Melnyk, CEO, Chairman, and founder of Neurolign. "War leaves many invisible scars that are often overlooked – concussions, PTSD, changes to vestibular functioning, and more. Through their incredible work, the Henry M. Jackson Foundation is making strides in understanding these lasting neurological effects, and the expansion of our partnership is a testament to the success of their vital research efforts, as well as to the ability of Neurolign's eye-tracking devices to make a difference in the lives of those who fight for their country."

By augmenting their collaboration with Neurolign, through additional tech and research resources, the foundation will continue their robust research efforts into understanding the neurological health implications of combat. The ongoing research is a game-changer for how military-adjacent clinics and hospitals treat and care for veterans and active-duty service members, in regards to neurological ailments such as PTSD and concussions.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for Neurolign, who recently released their first consumer product – the NeurolignFit™ – a new health and wellness device that uses professional eye-tracking technology to allow users to track, understand, and improve their overall mental acuity from the comfort of their own home. They are also continuing to make strides in the clinical realm through their involvement in the research surrounding the neurological effects of Havana Syndrome and Long-COVID.

About Neurolign Technologies

Neurolign Technologies™ is the world leader in neuro-functional monitoring and eye-tracking technology. The neurological health-tech company is on a mission to create a quantum shift in the clinical approach to neurodegenerative disease while simultaneously revolutionizing the way that consumers think and care for their ongoing brain health and wellness. Neurolign™ is driven by an overarching ethos of accessibility – making sophisticated eye-tracking equipment and brain health detection technology a viable option for a greater number of organizations and institutions, while also bringing the most widely applicable aspects of this pioneering technology into everyday homes.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Toronto Canada, Neurolign™ is helmed by CEO and chairman Eugene Melnyk, a veteran of the health-tech and healthcare startup eco-system. Soon after their founding, Neurolign™ acquired Neuro Kinetics Inc.™, a long-time industry player, incorporating their technology into Neurolign solutions. Neurolign's™ FDA-cleared I-Portal® devices have had more than 150 installations and are backed by over 30 years of research, experience, and development.

Additional information on Neurolign is available at www.neurolign.com.

