Hiru Corp. - Common Stock Cancellation

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiru Corp. (the "Company" or "HIRU" – OTC Pink Sheets: HIRU) – HIRU would like to announce the cancellation of a significant amount of Common Stock of the Company.

At the current time, the Company has 1,748,182,295 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding which is made up of 539,383,495 shares of restricted Common Stock and 1,208,798,791 shares of unrestricted Common Stock. The Company will be cancelling to treasury 288,012,618 shares of restricted Common Stock.

Kathryn Gavin (HIRU Sole Officer and Director) stated... "This cancellation of 288,012,618 shares of Common Stock will lower our issued and outstanding Common Stock to 1,460,169,677. This is a significant cancellation in the amount of 16.47% of the previous issued and outstanding common stock of the Company."

This Common Stock cancellation will result in less dilution to the current market float as the shareholder was not an affiliate and had held the block long enough to have its legend removed pursuant to either the transactional exemption under section 4(a)(1) of the Securities Act of 1933 or the safe harbor promulgated under the same under Rule 144.

Further, the Company has made several moves to benefit the shareholders of the Company with regards to management its capital structure. Previously, the Company lowered its authorized Common Stock from 4,995,000,000 to the current authorized of 1,750,000,000 and the current Common Stock cancellation announced in the market awareness release.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Hiru Corporation