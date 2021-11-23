Pure Storage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Pure Storage

"With Q3 revenue up 37% year-over-year and with increasing profitability, it's clear that Pure continues to set the pace for the industry," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "We're delighted to provide cutting edge data services to customers and with our continued leadership in two Gartner Magic Quadrants."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $562.7 million , up 37% year-over-year

Subscription Services revenue $187.8 million , up 38% year-over-year

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $788.3 million , up 30% year-over-year

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) $1.2 billion , up 27% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin 66.6%; non-GAAP gross margin 68.5%

GAAP operating loss $(18.1) million ; non-GAAP operating income $69.5 million

GAAP operating margin (3.2)%; non-GAAP operating margin 12.3%

Operating cash flow $127.0 million ; free cash flow $101.3 million

Total cash and investments $1.4 billion

"Our strong Q3 performance was fueled by increased customer demand and execution across the entire business," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "We are in a great innovation cycle with our portfolio."

Third Quarter Company Highlights and Achievements

Gartner Magic Quadrant: A storage leader for eight consecutive years

Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 83.5: For six years running, Pure continues to maintain a market-leading NPS, taking the top 1% spot across Medallia benchmarked B2B scores.

Significant announcements in Q3 bring infrastructure and applications closer together by enabling cloud-like automation and delivery of storage:

Fourth Quarter and FY22 Guidance



Q4 FY22 FY22 Revenue $630 million $2.1 billion Non-GAAP Operating Income $90 million $206 million Non-GAAP Operating Margin approx. 14% approx. 10%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our continued momentum and growth potential, supply chain constraints, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, financial results and the economy, demand for our products and subscription services, our expectations regarding product and technology differentiation, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 23, 2021, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Business Metric

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements, including Evergreen, on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, restructuring activities, and expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)





At the End of



Third Quarter of

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 404,692



$ 337,147

Marketable securities

958,180



916,388

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $965 and $1,033

354,179



460,879

Inventory

44,036



46,733

Deferred commissions, current

63,422



57,183

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

102,117



89,836

Total current assets

1,926,626



1,908,166

Property and equipment, net

193,141



163,041

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

115,731



134,668

Deferred commissions, non-current

144,898



130,741

Intangible assets, net

66,992



76,648

Goodwill

358,736



358,736

Restricted cash

10,544



10,544

Other assets, non-current

39,088



36,896

Total assets

$ 2,855,756



$ 2,819,440

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 48,708



$ 67,530

Accrued compensation and benefits

122,969



160,817

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

73,884



61,754

Operating lease liabilities, current

35,061



32,231

Deferred revenue, current

499,176



438,321

Total current liabilities

779,798



760,653

Long-term debt

778,366



755,814

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

99,031



120,361

Deferred revenue, non-current

450,574



405,376

Other liabilities, non-current

23,563



27,230

Total liabilities

2,131,332



2,069,434

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,447,945



2,307,608

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(307)



7,410

Accumulated deficit

(1,723,214)



(1,565,012)

Total stockholders' equity

724,424



750,006

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,855,756



$ 2,819,440



PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenue:













Product $ 374,913



$ 274,470



$ 949,736



$ 793,718

Subscription services 187,827



136,149



522,542



387,743

Total revenue 562,740



410,619



1,472,278



1,181,461

Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 129,721



86,661



309,935



240,677

Subscription services(1) 58,227



47,442



165,658



132,717

Total cost of revenue 187,948



134,103



475,593



373,394

Gross profit 374,792



276,516



996,685



808,067

Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 147,808



122,981



419,296



350,079

Sales and marketing (1) 193,172



172,282



567,054



517,149

General and administrative (1) 51,890



46,467



138,500



132,063

Restructuring and other (2) —



—



—



22,990

Total operating expenses 392,870



341,730



1,124,850



1,022,281

Loss from operations (18,078)



(65,214)



(128,165)



(214,214)

Other income (expense), net (7,953)



(4,887)



(20,090)



(6,700)

Loss before provision for income taxes (26,031)



(70,101)



(148,255)



(220,914)

Income tax provision 2,700



4,121



9,947



8,869

Net loss $ (28,731)



$ (74,222)



$ (158,202)



$ (229,783)

















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.10)



$ (0.28)



$ (0.56)



$ (0.87)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 287,462



269,144



283,918



265,626



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue -- product $ 1,634



$ 1,027



$ 4,547



$ 3,013

Cost of revenue -- subscription services 5,555



3,883



15,098



10,961

Research and development 36,797



29,220



102,343



87,770

Sales and marketing 19,151



14,898



54,317



48,018

General and administrative 12,863



10,581



31,458



29,993

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 76,000



$ 59,609



$ 207,763



$ 179,755



(2) Includes expenses related to restructuring and incremental expenses directly related to COVID-19

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2022

2021

2022

2021















Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (28,731)



$ (74,222)



$ (158,202)



$ (229,783)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 21,506



18,214



59,605



49,811

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 7,857



7,400



23,011



21,525

Stock-based compensation expense 76,000



59,609



207,763



179,755

Impairment of long-lived assets 471



—



471



7,505

Other 2,060



2,139



8,576



4,111

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net 4,282



(8,676)



106,788



83,220

Inventory 3,280



(6,459)



38



(4,724)

Deferred commissions (12,354)



(7,402)



(20,395)



(12,885)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,672



(11,217)



(12,283)



(37,606)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,243



7,253



22,061



21,434

Accounts payable (4,989)



29,656



(14,256)



8,566

Accrued compensation and other liabilities 5,701



(6,520)



(35,251)



(9,737)

Operating lease liabilities (7,889)



(7,373)



(22,094)



(20,444)

Deferred revenue 39,937



30,397



106,054



57,860

Net cash provided by operating activities 127,046



32,799



271,886



118,608

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (25,718)



(24,867)



(81,217)



(73,643)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



(339,806)



—



(339,806)

Purchase of strategic investment —



(5,000)



—



(5,000)

Purchases of marketable securities (185,667)



(163,154)



(503,038)



(454,391)

Sales of marketable securities 32,896



40,856



146,934



132,207

Maturities of marketable securities 133,388



118,606



303,158



324,780

Net cash used in investing activities (45,101)



(373,365)



(134,163)



(415,853)

Cash flows from financing activities













Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 22,580



4,019



33,743



25,677

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 18,915



16,418



36,641



32,439

Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs —



246,942



—



251,892

Repayments of borrowings (265)



—



(870)



—

Principal payments on finance lease obligations (414)



—



(414)



—

Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards (2,106)



(1,239)



(8,670)



(4,080)

Repurchases of common stock (56,215)



(21,411)



(130,608)



(111,554)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (17,505)



244,729



(70,178)



194,374

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 64,440



(95,837)



67,545



(102,871)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 350,796



370,888



347,691



377,922

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 415,236



$ 275,051



$ 415,236



$ 275,051



Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021



GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)





























































$ 1,634



(c)

















$ 1,027



(c)



















42



(d)

















13



(d)



















3,207



(e)

















2,396



(e)







Gross profit --product

$ 245,192



65.4 %

$ 4,883







$ 250,075



66.7 %

$ 187,809



68.4 %

$ 3,436







$ 191,245



69.7 %





























































$ 5,555



(c)

















$ 3,883



(c)



















279



(d)

















59



(d)



















24



(f)

















7



(f)







Gross profit --subscription services

$ 129,600



69.0 %

$ 5,858







$ 135,458



72.1 %

$ 88,707



65.2 %

$ 3,949







$ 92,656



68.1 %





























































$ 7,189



(c)

















$ 4,910



(c)



















321



(d)

















72



(d)



















3,207



(e)

















2,396



(e)



















24



(f)

















7



(f)







Total gross profit

$ 374,792



66.6 %

$ 10,741







$ 385,533



68.5 %

$ 276,516



67.3 %

$ 7,385







$ 283,901



69.1 %





(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (f) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment



Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)























































$ 76,000



(c)

















$ 59,609



(c)















4,230



(d)

















3,533



(d)















2,631



(e)

















1,166



(e)















551



(f)

















—





















3,739



(g)

















2,573



(g)















382



(h)

















1,762



(h)





Operating

Income (loss) $ (18,078)



-3.2 %

$ 87,533







$ 69,455



12.3 %

$ (65,214)



-15.9 %

$ 68,643





$ 3,429



0.8 %























































$ 76,000



(c)

















$ 59,609



(c)















4,230



(d)

















3,533



(d)















2,631



(e)

















1,166



(e)















551



(f)

















—





















3,739



(g)

















2,573



(g)















382



(h)

















1,762



(h)















7,857



(i)

















7,400



(i)





Net income (loss) $ (28,731)







$ 95,390







$ 66,659







$ (74,222)







$ 76,043





$ 1,821



















































Net income (loss) per share -- diluted $ (0.10)















$ 0.22







$ (0.28)













$ 0.01





Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- diluted 287,462







20,835



(j)

308,297







269,144







15,677



(j) 284,821











(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate impairment of right-of-use assets associated with cease-use of a certain facility. (g) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (h) To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses. (i) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt. (j) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Third Quarter of Fiscal

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 127,046



$ 32,799

Less: purchases of property and equipment (25,718)



(24,867)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 101,328



$ 7,932



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage