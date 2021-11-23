Shoreline Biosciences To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced that company management will present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference and the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference:

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Monday, November 29, 2021 , Private Company Day

Pre-recorded presentation will be available on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10 AM ET to conference attendees

4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 , fireside chat at 12:10 PM ET

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline is dedicated to creating next-generation cellular immunotherapies for cancer that overcome the limitations of current cell therapy products. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of natural killer cell and macrophage-cell therapies into the clinic. Shoreline's clinical candidates are derived from the company's deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways. Shoreline has strategic partnerships with Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global biotechnology company, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization partnerships with well-established organizations, and is supported by high-quality investors. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, please visit https://shorelinebio.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn .

