WooCommerce Announces Early Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale Merchants and developers can access WooCommerce-curated products and features for less until Tuesday, November 30.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WooCommerce's annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale will kick off early this year, from 8am UTC Wednesday, November 24 until 8am UTC Tuesday, November 30. The sale will feature a 40% off marketplace-wide* discount on the WooCommerce Marketplace.

The official WooCommerce Marketplace has grown substantially in 2021, adding 214 new products and solutions for merchants and developers to date this year–growing by 39% since the beginning of the year. There are a total of 760 products currently in the Marketplace spanning themes, payments, merchandising, store customizations, marketing and more, all built or curated by the WooCommerce team.

WooCommerce has invested in key merchant demands, adding 13 new themes so far in 2021, along with new solutions in categories across membership management, site security, localization, and analytics. Popular new products include Ultimate Memberships , Google reCaptcha for WooCommerce , Country Restrictions for WooCommerce , and Google Tag Manager for WooCommerce PRO . Plus, to help new stores get started, there are also new WooCommerce Essentials collections — tailored extension recommendations for unique product types including subscriptions, bookings, memberships, and more.

With a large curated selection of extensions and themes, the WooCommerce Marketplace provides merchants, developers, and agencies with solutions to customize their stores, market their products, and grow their business.

WooCommerce is an open-source commerce platform built on WordPress and part of Automattic. We empower anone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business.

*Some exceptions will apply. More information is available at www.woocommerce.com .

