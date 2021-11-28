For "More Clarity in Cardiovascular Imaging": Ziehm Imaging Presents Mobile CathLab and CT Image Fusion with 30 kW Generator at RSNA 2021 in Chicago

NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's RSNA in Chicago, Ziehm Imaging will present a product range consisting of mobile C-arms and innovative imaging systems. Highlights being showcased at the event include a mobile CathLab with a 30 kW generator as well as Therenva's image fusion solution, which visitors will be able to experience live for the first time at the German manufacturer's booth.

Experience Clear Images Live and in Person

After the last trade shows and conferences had to be held virtually, interested parties can once again experience Ziehm Imaging's products live and up close at the RSNA 2021 in Chicago. "I'm delighted to finally be able to meet with customers and partners in person and have face-to-face conversations again!" said Martin Törnvik, Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Ziehm Imaging, enthusiastically. The company's trade show appearance is taking place under the banner of "More Clarity for Cardiovascular Imaging," and visitors can see the established products and outstanding image quality for themselves at booth #2536, South Hall Level 3. Orthoscan, Ziehm Imaging's daughter company and the leader in mini C-arm imaging, will also be on hand in Chicago at booth #3935, South Hall Level 3, showcasing the TAU family of mini C-arms and portable Mobile DI mini C-arm.

Impressive Debut: 30 kW Generator Now Also Available for the US Market

Earlier this year, Ziehm Imaging introduced the most powerful generator for mobile C-arms for its motorized RFD series and CMOSline flat panel detector. The 30 kW generator enables more clarity in imaging and sharper details. The new product can now be experienced live for the first time at the RSNA in Chicago and is now also available for the US market.

Mobile CathLab for Greater Clarity in Cardiology Procedures

The mobile CathLab is built on the Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition Cardio, a powerful fully motorized C-arm for cardiovascular interventions. Together with the 30 kW generator, the mobile CathLab is the perfect solution for challenging cardiology procedures and the cost-effective treatment of coronary indications. In addition to the motorized, versatile C-arm, the concept consists of an interventional table, a ceiling-mounted 55-inch display, and a hemodynamic monitoring station that monitors and documents the patient's vital signs. Klaus Hörndler, CEO of Ziehm Imaging, had this to say about the mobile CathLab:

"The mobile CathLab is a powerful mobile solution that can be tailored to the individual needs of the user. It can be perfectly integrated into the daily work routine, making it a cost-effective alternative to conventional angio labs with fixed X-ray equipment."

Complete Hybrid Solution in Combination with Therenva's EndoNaut System

Another highlight being exhibited in Chicago is a powerful all-in-one solution consisting of the Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition and Therenva's EndoNaut endovascular 3D fusion navigation system.

It combines preoperative CT data with intraoperative imaging to deliver greater precision in advanced hybrid surgical procedures. At the same time, it makes it possible to reduce the X-ray dose and the use of contrast media.

Visit the Ziehm Imaging & Orthoscan booth on the RSNA virtual exhibition floor: ebooth.ziehm.com

For more information about the products, services and the company, please visit www.ziehm.com

For further questions please contact:

Martin Ringholz

Director Global Marketing

martin.ringholz@ziehm.com

Tel: +49 911 66067 0

www.ziehm.com

About Ziehm Imaging

Founded in 1972, Ziehm Imaging has stood for the development, manufacturing and worldwide marketing of mobile X-ray-based imaging solutions for more than 45 years. Employing more than 750 people worldwide, the company is the recognized innovation leader in the mobile C-arm industry and a market leader in Germany and other European countries.

The Nuremberg-based manufacturer has received several awards for its ground-breaking technologies and achievements, including the Frost & Sullivan Award (various years), the iF Design Award 2011 and 2016, the Top100 award for innovative mid-size companies 2012 and 2021, the Stevie Awards 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017, the German Stevie Award 2016 and the IAIR Global Awards 2014 as "Best Company for Innovation & Leadership". For more information please visit: www.ziehm.com

