Absorb Software Recognized Among Top Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absorb Software, recognized globally as one of the fastest growing, industry-leading providers of cloud-based learning and performance management software has been named as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Learning Management Systems And Experience Platforms, Q4 2021 report and received the highest score possible in the Commercial Model criterion, and among the second highest in the Technology criterion and among the third highest in the Administrator Experience criterion.

Forrester, the global leader in technology and market research reports, covers the top vendors in the learning experience platform (LXP) and learning management system (LMS) market, assessing their current offering, as well as their strategy and market presence. The report evaluates and recognizes the 10 most significant LXP and LMS vendors across 28 criteria in three areas: current offering, strategy and market presence.

According to the report, "Absorb's extended enterprise capability is a strength in the market, and its Infuse product, which allows learning to be embedded into other applications, is a significant differentiator." Absorb is dedicated to delivering learning solutions that are smarter, simpler and more intuitive than its competitors', which is clearly present in its market-leading products including Absorb Infuse, the first true in-the-flow learning experience that embeds learning into any business process or application; Absorb Create, a cloud-based course builder offered as both a standalone product and a seamless Absorb LMS integration; Absorb Analyze, a smart, self-service business intelligence tool that takes LMS reporting and analytics to another level; and many other award-winning products and features.

With learning solutions for internal employee training and extended enterprise needs, Absorb's agile eLearning platform offers an innovative approach that outmatches that of other legacy vendors—Absorb's user and admin experiences are unrivaled in the learning industry. Dashboards and menus are engaging, without sacrificing aesthetics or accessibility. Intelligent Ranking, powered by artificial intelligence and exclusively available on Absorb LMS provides learners with the best possible search results based on learner behavior while Intelligent Assist enables admins to more efficiently manage their day-to-day tasks and reporting.

Absorb's commercial success is backed by a substantial valuation of over $500 million and acquisition by global private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in 2021. This partnership will accelerate growth and fuel innovation as Absorb leans into product development and drives expansion throughout the entire organization. The company continues to expand its global reach and resources while remaining committed to their renowned customer experience and support system that has made them one the most trusted names in corporate eLearning.

"We are honored by this recognition from Forrester," said Kimberly Williams, CEO at Absorb Software. "The vision for our LMS expands beyond the depth and breadth of training. Learning is a strategic imperative that is fundamental in addressing key business challenges, and drives high value business outcomes such as increased employee engagement and retention, employee growth and development, increased productivity and innovation. We will remain focused on providing enterprises with an unparalleled level of support by the expansion of our product offerings so they can better address their needs through learning."

Founded in 2002, Absorb Software is a high-growth, best in class, cloud-based technology company that delivers learning and development solutions for internal and extended enterprises. The company is based in Calgary, Canada with global offices in London, Dublin, Sydney, Boston and Tampa. Absorb was acquired by New York-based global private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in April 2021.

Absorb LMS is an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System trusted by over 1,500 businesses, governments, healthcare providers, educators, and non-profit organizations in 34 countries. Absorb LMS is highly recognized by respected thought leaders at Gartner, PCMag and many others, and has won over 90 awards for its innovative technology.

The company's line of results-driven eLearning products also includes Absorb Infuse, the first true in-the-flow learning experience, and Absorb Create, a cloud-based course builder offered as both a standalone product and a seamless Absorb LMS integration.

