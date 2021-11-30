AXA XL Appoints Charles Lee as Head of Global Risk Management for the South West Region

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Charles Lee to head its Global Risk Management business in the South West Region of the US. Based in Los Angeles, Mr. Lee will be responsible for managing all aspects of the underwriting operations within his region, including portfolio profitability, new business production and broker and client relationships for the US Risk Management and Multinational businesses.

Commenting on the appointment, Chris Kopser, President, Primary Casualty, Americas, said: "We are delighted to welcome Charles to our team. His extensive industry experience, along with his deep client and broker relationships, will be a great asset to our group. We look forward to working together to drive innovation and growth in our South West Region's Primary Casualty business."

Mr. Lee joins AXA XL from Chubb where he was Senior Vice President, Global Client Executive and led the Global Casualty Pacific South Region in Los Angeles. He has also been at the helm of multiple specialized casualty departments in the Toronto, New York and Western US markets.

AXA XL's Global Risk Management insurance team provides global primary insurance programs for US-based companies, designing casualty programs that fit customers' operations and footprint. Available coverages for multinational businesses include general liability, excess commercial auto, foreign voluntary workers compensation and employers' liability.

