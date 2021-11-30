CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. and Altus Power, Inc. Remind CBAH Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Proposed Business Combination

DALLAS and STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CBAH) ("CBAH"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Altus Power, Inc. ("Altus Power"), a market-leading clean electrification company, together remind CBAH stockholders of record to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") between the two companies.

Altus Power, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Altus Power, Inc.)

Since announcement of the proposed combination, Altus Power has made significant progress in its growth and operations, including:

Asset Growth and Geographic Expansion

Overall increase in the size of Altus Power's installed generation base to over 350 MW

Partnership with Shell to further electrification and decarbonization of customers' operations

Award of 35 MW of community solar projects for development in New Jersey to Altus Power , in partnership with Blackstone's portfolio company, Link Logistics

Acquisition of solar generation and energy storage assets across Hawaii

Acquisition of 9.9 MW of operational solar generation assets in Lafayette Township , New Jersey

Acquisition of 79 MW of assets from True Green Capital, consisting of 28 operating projects across 7 states

Operationalization of a 4.2 MW solar system located in Hinsdale, MA , as part of the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program

900+ MW of project pipeline, providing future visibility

Corporate Operations and Board Governance

Move to new, larger headquarters in Stamford, CT to accommodate growing employee headcount

Appointment of highly experienced Board of Directors, led by a majority of independent directors and an independent Chairperson

Several key hires since August 2021 , including the appointment of Julia Sears to the newly created position of Chief Digital Officer

Partnership with CBRE to develop an advanced proprietary tool to identify locally sited clean energy opportunities for commercial & industrial properties, community solar projects, and electric vehicle charging stations

Sequential Financial Results Improvement for Q3 2021

Third quarter 2021 revenues of $20.1 million ; up 53% compared to the same period in 2020

Third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million ; up 58% compared to the same period in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.5 million for the first three quarters of 2021

Stockholders who owned common stock of CBAH as of the close of business on October 27, 2021 (the "Record Date"), may vote their shares. Stockholders as of the Record Date continue to have the right to vote their shares, regardless of whether such stockholders subsequently sold their shares and do not own such shares as of the date they cast their vote.

The special meeting of the CBAH stockholders to approve the pending Business Combination (the "Special Meeting") is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/cbreacquisitionholdings/2021.

Additional information on how stockholders of record may vote their shares can be found at CBAH's How to Vote webpage, https://cbreacquisitionholdings.com/vote/

Every stockholder's vote is important , regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, all CBAH stockholders who held shares as of the Record Date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible so that it is received no later than 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 6, 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, CBAH stockholders who owned shares as of the Record Date and subsequently sold all or a portion of their shares are STILL entitled to vote, and are encouraged to do so. CBAH's board of directors recommends you vote "FOR" the Business Combination with Altus Power and "FOR" all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed by CBAH with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), a definitive copy of which has been mailed to all CBAH stockholders who owned shares as of the Record Date.

About CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. ("CBAH") is a blank-check company formed solely for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CBAH is sponsored by CBRE Acquisition Sponsor, LLC, which is a subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired over 350 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

