Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their November distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the November distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's November distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through November 30, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1095




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0014

1.30%

$0.0020

0.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0112

10.20%

$0.0510

23.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0969

88.50%

$0.1660

75.80%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$0.2190

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

15.93%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

6.77%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


7.37%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

0.56%















































Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1373




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.8748

70.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1373

100.00%

$0.3660

29.50%

Total per common share

$0.1373

100.00%

$1.2408

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

19.11%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

6.98%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


16.80%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

4.68%







Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0057

7.50%

$0.0351

4.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0703

92.50%

$0.8009

95.80%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.8360

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

11.27%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

8.73%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


11.46%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

7.27%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1626




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0393

24.20%

$0.0393

24.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0067

4.10%

$0.0067

4.10%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1166

71.70%

$0.1166

71.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1626

100.00%

$0.1626

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

15.08%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

6.82%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


45.70%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

6.27%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1792




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0177

9.90%

$0.0177

9.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1367

76.30%

$0.1367

76.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0248

13.80%

$0.0248

13.80%

Total per common share

$0.1792

100.00%

$0.1792

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

17.19%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

6.85%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


49.45%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

5.80%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0001

0.10%

$0.0392

3.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0206

19.10%

$0.0214

1.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0873

80.80%

$1.1274

94.90%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$1.1880

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

10.28%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

8.02%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


18.65%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

6.69%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.2188

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.2188

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

12.75%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

8.32%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


18.61%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

6.93%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0929




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0014

1.50%

$0.0014

1.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0686

73.80%

$0.0686

73.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0229

24.70%

$0.0229

24.7%

Total per common share

$0.0929

100.00%

$0.0929

100.0%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

14.64%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

7.76%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


33.85%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

7.22%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0173

23.80%

$0.0936

11.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0480

66.00%

$0.4574

57.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0074

10.20%

$0.2487

31.10%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.7997

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

9.94%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

8.03%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


12.91%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

6.69%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1300




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0108

8.30%

$0.0108

8.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0016

1.20%

$0.0016

1.20%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1176

90.50%

$0.1176

90.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1300

100.00%

$0.1300

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

15.71%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

6.90%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


49.37%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

5.80%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0689




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0006

0.90%

$0.0006

0.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0155

22.50%

$0.0155

22.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0528

76.60%

$0.0528

76.60%

Total per common share

$0.0689

100.00%

$0.0689

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

13.22%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

7.98%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


38.56%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

7.35%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2021




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.7788

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.7788

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2021 1

6.26%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 2

7.18%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2021 3


19.76%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021 4

5.98%












1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on October 31, 2021





2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2021

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31, 2021

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2021


