Element Critical Announces the Addition of Two Industry Veterans To its Senior Leadership Team

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Critical , a leading owner and operator of tailored colocation data center solutions, announces two appointments to the executive team – Shane Menking as Chief Operating Officer and Cameron Wynne as Chief Data Center Officer. The announcement signals Element Critical's focus on broadening the organization to accelerate strategic priorities and lead Element Critical into the next growth phase across its national platform.

"After completing data center acquisitions in Austin and Houston during the past year, we don't intend to slow down. Our aim is unwavering, delivering flexible and resilient solutions that enable highly connected, modern IT ecosystems for our enterprise customers nationwide," said Ken Parent, CEO of Element Critical. The addition to the Executive team further ensures that internal teams will be well-positioned to continue to support Element Critical's success and capture big growth opportunities as IT infrastructure plays a vital role in the future of business and technology innovation.

Veteran data center executive, Shane Menking, brings decades of experience in overseeing revenue and business operations. Menking also has the proven expertise to partner with internal operations teams, inspiring the advancement of the design and delivery of a customer-focused organization. Most recently, Menking served more than 15 years as President and Chief Financial Officer for Data Foundry, Inc. Backed by an ownership group of internet pioneers, Menking led a team that built a premier data center platform in South and Central Texas from the ground up. Over the past two decades, Shane's contributions provided invaluable growth from both a business and a cultural standpoint. Shane now brings this leadership and expertise to the Element Critical team, overseeing additional infrastructure growth and product development, particularly for Element Critical's enterprise and hyperscale customers.

A distinguished data center expert and business leader, Cameron Wynne, brings 20+ years of hands-on experience leading operations and engineering as the previous Chief Operating Officer at Data Foundry, Inc. Most recently, Cameron worked at Google as a Senior Technical Program Manager, where he enabled data center speed to market for Google Cloud and delivered 40 MW of IT deployment while collaborating across nine Google Cloud organizations. Cameron's leadership was instrumental, empowering data center monetization four months faster across Google's greenfield fleet of hyperscale deployments resulting in ~$3.5B of accretive impact. Over his career, Cameron's leadership has driven ingenuity in the most demanding mission-critical environments while master-planning the development of 250+ MW of critical data center capacity. Cameron's continued goal is to provide top-tier data center solutions to empower scalability, redundancy, and resiliency in enterprise It infrastructure solutions.

"Element Critical is entering a new phase in our strategic journey. Our entire team is delighted to welcome Shane Menking and Cameron Wynne," states Ken Parent. Parent continues, "We are incredibly fortunate to bring two high-caliber individuals to join our executive ranks. Beyond bringing the perfect blend of strategic vision and deep industry knowledge, Shane and Cameron have proven synergy. They are more than capable of working together to create significant value and build a world-class organization here at Element Critical."

About Element Critical

Element Critical is a leading provider of tailored data center services backed by our solutions engineering expertise. Element Critical's Tier III facilities are hybrid IT-ready, network-rich, concurrently maintainable, and available in various deployment sizes and densities. Element Critical cares as much about the people we serve as the servers we house. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com or connect with our team at sales@elementcritical.com

