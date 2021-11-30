PARK RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global snacks and confections maker, PIM Brands Inc., announced the appointment of Norman Ross as Vice President, Government Affairs. Based in Washington, DC, Ross will lead legislative and public affairs efforts at the local, state and federal levels and areas of corporate communications.

PIM Brands Taps Norman Ross To Lead New Government Affairs Team

He will also work closely with a variety of trade associations with which PIM Brands is connected, including the National Confectioners Association, National Automatic Merchandising Association, National Association of Convenience Stores, National Association of Concessionaires and many others, to support the legislative agenda of the confections and snack industries.

"We are delighted to welcome Norman to the PIM team. His extensive experience, leadership and accomplishments in the Government and Public Affairs arenas will be invaluable to our company as we continue to grow and evolve," said PIM Brands President & CEO Michael G. Rosenberg. "Effectively navigating the increasingly complex regulatory landscape, in Washington, DC and across the 50 states, as well as advocating key issues with NGOs will be critical to our future success, and Norman is the ideal professional to help guide us in these diverse areas."

Prior to joining PIM, Ross was Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications for Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Lenexa, KS. He worked in the Coca-Cola system for over 19 years, providing leadership for Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. (CCE) in the Public Affairs and Communications functions. He led Government Affairs, Community Affairs, as well as internal and external communications, for CCE in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He also served as Director, Federal Government Affairs with The Coca-Cola Company.

In addition to his time spent within the Coca-Cola system, Ross led federal and regional government affairs efforts for MGM Resorts International as Vice President, Federal and Regional Government Affairs.

About PIM Brands Inc.

PIM Brands Inc. is the world's largest maker of Real Fruit Snacks and related products and one of the world's largest makers of Chocolate and Non-Chocolate Confections and Treats. Currently ranked as #40 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world and continuing to climb, PIM Brands Inc. has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times. PIM is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies and by NJBIZ as one of New Jersey's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day, consumers across the world enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® Juicefuls® Fruit Snacks, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Candies, Nuclear Sqworms® Gummi Worms and many more.

PIM's affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico, Grupo de Alimentación PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Brands Global, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

For additional information, please visit www.pimbrands.com .

PIM Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Promotion In Motion)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PIM Brands Inc.