HCI Equity Partners-Backed SDS Rx Acquires Mission Critical Delivery Solutions

CLARK, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SDS Rx, backed by HCI Equity Partners, announced today it acquired Mission Critical Delivery Solutions, headquartered in Bangor, Maine, on December 1, 2021. SDS Rx is a supply chain solutions provider focused on the last mile healthcare market, specializing in the movement of pharmaceuticals from post-acute care pharmacies to patients as well as the transportation of radiopharmaceuticals. Mission Critical is the second add-on acquisition since HCI's platform investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Mission Critical is a non-asset-based logistics management company that transports critical pharmaceuticals from long-term care pharmacies to patients, with on demand and same-day service. Mission Critical positions SDS Rx to expand service to existing customers in new geographies and adds route density in select geographies.

"We are excited to welcome the Mission Critical team to the SDS Rx family," said Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS Rx. "Mission Critical has a strong history of success and will substantially increase our presence in the long-term care pharmacy market."

Doug McCormick, HCI's Managing Partner commented, "With the acquisition of Mission Critical, SDS Rx is now the leading pure play logistics provider to the long-term care pharmacy industry. HCI looks forward to supporting the SDS Rx team with additional capital as it continues to seek strategic growth opportunities in healthcare logistics and expand its vital services to more healthcare industry customers."

About SDS Rx

SDS Rx is the leading provider of last-mile logistics solutions for the pharmacy and radioactive pharmaceutical market sector. Our industry-leading technology seamlessly integrates with each unique customer to ensure compliance, accuracy, accountability, and transparency. For more information, please visit www.sds-rx.com.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

