Kahua and Foresee Consulting Join in a Strategic Partnership Fostering Innovation and Collaboration to Increase Strategic Value in Capital Projects

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software, has announced a new strategic partnership with Foresee Consulting, a project portfolio management consulting firm. Foresee will provide implementation, integration, support, and training of Kahua's Project Management Information System to enterprise clients and ensure seamless integration with their strategy, business processes, performance, and financial objectives.

The partnership will leverage Kahua's collaborative construction management solution and Foresee's innovative project delivery approach to improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce project risk throughout the entire lifecycle of a capital program by accelerating the value that organizations receive when integrating with Kahua's technology platform.

"Technology is critical to managing large utilities and construction projects for enterprise level organizations. With Foresee Consulting's three decades of experience in on-the-job project management and project controls, we can harness the power of Kahua technology to adopt a transformational approach and achieve better results at unprecedented speed," said Mark Bodner, Founder & CEO at Foresee Consulting.

"The center of this strategic partnership is the ability to improve enterprise level capital project performance through tighter and more advanced project management. Foresee Consulting's project management capabilities and methodology will enable enterprise organizations to capitalize on Kahua's technology platform to achieve greater success," said Brian Moore President of Kahua.

About Foresee Consulting

Founded in 2011, Foresee Consulting is a management consulting firm specializing in project and portfolio management solutions within the utilities and construction industries. The company has extensive experience in helping organizations with capital program and construction project management solutions through implementation, integration, support, and training services. Foresee Consulting enhances operational efficiency by controlling costs, improving collaboration and fostering innovation through customized solutions. Foresee Consulting has built a reputation as an industry leader in working with enterprise level organizations with complex requirements.

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. We are enabling innovation that is changing the way that capital programs are planned and delivered. The world's leading construction organizations use Kahua's collaborative construction management solutions to improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce project risk throughout the entire lifecycle of their capital programs. Our purpose-built construction project solutions for owners, program managers and contractors enable rapid implementation that minimizes time-to-value and enhances user adoption. And with the industry's only low-code application platform our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or even build their own new apps to run their business at peak efficiency today and rapidly adapt as business conditions dictate. To learn more, visit www.kahua.com.

