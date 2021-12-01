IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced November sales of 45,318 units guaranteeing the company will set an all-time annual record before the end of the year. November sales were led by Telluride and Sorento with 7,767 and 6,845 units delivered. In addition, Kia sold 77-percent of available inventory and continued to see increased demand for its hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, sales of which have nearly doubled since this time last year, further demonstrating Kia's commitment to electrification.

Kia America Beats Annual Sales Record with One Month Left in 2021 Calendar

"Breaking the all-time annual sales record with one month left in the sales cycle is concrete proof that demand for Kia vehicles is on the rise and has been throughout the year," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the all-new Kia EV6 arriving soon and the Sportage, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid models arriving throughout the first half of 2022, we are confident that the interest in Kia will not wane anytime soon."

In addition to sales, November saw a number of significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

The Kia Telluride named to Car and Driver's 10Best list for 2022, which recognizes the best trucks and SUVs on the market.

Kia's all-new 2022 EV6 crossover set GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS history, traveling 2,880.5 miles to cross the United States with the shortest required charging time in an electric vehicle. During the seven-day trip from New York City to Los Angeles , the EV6 beat the previous record holder, Tesla, by more than five and a half hours.

Kia unveiled the electrified version of the brand's longest running nameplate at the Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS). The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid (HEV) is the third model in an ongoing cadence of eco-minded offerings guided by Kia's global EV strategy, 'Plan S'. This newest Kia follows in the footsteps of the recently debuted EV6 and Sorento PHEV to serve as another example of Kia's multiple pathways to electrification.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF NOVEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 2,357 1,728 28,562 21,875 Forte 6,741 6,860 107,290 77,878 K5/Optima 5,938 7,541 86,837 74,087 Cadenza N/A 99 249 1,136 Stinger 948 847 12,599 11,652 K900 N/A 22 85 272 Soul 4,505 4,767 71,139 66,416 Niro 1,946 1,144 23,744 15,900 Seltos 2,689 5,122 48,315 40,173 Sportage 4,330 7,039 88,567 76,428 Sorento 6,845 2,938 75,295 69,262 Telluride 7,767 8,993 86,186 65,305 Carnival/Sedona 1,252 797 24,042 11,957 Total 45,318 47,897 652,910 532,341

