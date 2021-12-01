LHH Solidifies Its Position As The Adecco Group's Global End-to-End Talent Solutions Provider The Adecco Group's U.S. Professional Recruitment Brands Begin Strategic Transition to LHH Recruitment Solutions, Starting with Legal Staffing

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, is strengthening and accelerating its position as the end-to-end global brand for Talent Solutions with the strategic addition of the Adecco Group's U.S. professional recruitment portfolio.

Over the course of the next year, the Adecco Group's U.S. Professional Recruitment brands (Accounting Principals, Ajilon, Paladin, Parker + Lynch and Special Counsel) will migrate to LHH, joining a new division known as LHH Recruitment Solutions. Its legal staffing brand, formerly known as Special Counsel, is the first to officially join LHH, effective immediately today.

The transition leverages the Adecco Group's brand synergies to solidify LHH as the worldwide hub for fully integrated HR services, with offerings spanning Advisory, Career Transition & Mobility, Insights, Learning & Development, and now, Recruitment Solutions.

"In a time of unprecedented change in workplaces all over the globe—from how and where people work, to the emergence of new technologies, automations and beyond—an agile, future-forward mindset is absolutely crucial," said Sergio Picarelli, president of Talent Solutions at the Adecco Group. "This next evolution of our recruitment services will enable worldwide growth and innovation, allowing us to expand our capabilities to deliver customers and individuals an unparalleled experience at scale for decades to come."

Aligned with its new brand promise, "Ready for Next," LHH's Recruitment Solutions division will continue to provide the same level of industry-leading innovation, now with enhanced synergies and end-to-end offerings for companies and talent alike.

"We deeply believe the ongoing transformation of the workforce presents every company and every individual with a unique opportunity," said Laurie Chamberlin, who currently leads U.S. Professional Recruitment at the Adecco Group, and will assume the role of head of LHH Recruitment Solutions, North America, effective January 1, 2022. "Streamlining our brands is the next step in our continued commitment to helping our clients and top talent navigate the ever-shifting landscape. Our unified name, LHH, and new brand promise reflect our unwavering dedication to preparing people for the future."

About LHH

At LHH, we exist to help people, teams and organizations find and prepare for what's next. Our end-to-end HR solutions future-proof organizations and careers all over the world. Through Advisory, Career Transition & Mobility, Insights, Learning & Development and Recruitment Solutions, we enable transformation, and our job is never done because there's always another tomorrow to prepare for.

We make a difference to everyone we work with, and we do it with local expertise, backed by global infrastructure and industry-leading technology. LHH's over 8,000 colleagues and coaches span over 60 countries worldwide, working with more than 15,000 organizations, a majority of Fortune Global 500, and nearly 500,000 candidates each year. Together we address needs across the entire talent journey, helping organizations build their capabilities and individuals build brighter futures. There is a world of opportunity out there. Let's get to work.

LHH is a part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

