Noblis Wins Prime Position on $200 Million U.S. Department of Transportation Contract The company will deliver technical services to help transform the nation's surface transportation system

RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology, and strategy services to the federal government, today announced it was selected as one of two prime contractors on a $200 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity Technical Support Services Contract (TSSC) managed by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT).

Under the five-year contract, Noblis will deliver technical services to the USDOT's Intelligent Transportation Systems' Joint Program Office (ITS JPO) to help drive high-priority federal initiatives for automated vehicles, advanced roadway sensor and control systems, smart cities and communities, cybersecurity and at-scale vehicle electrification. Noblis has held a prime position on the ITS JPO TSSC vehicle for more than a decade—helping to transform the nation's transportation system in a time of disruptive technologies and rapidly changing travel demand.

"As a long-time technical solutions provider on this contract, Noblis continues to bring new ideas and capabilities generated from our cutting-edge, company-sponsored research projects in self-organizing autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Mile Corrigan, senior vice president, Noblis Federal Civilian Solutions. "We're honored to continue this work to help make our surface transportation system safer, greener—and more productive, accessible and equitable for all Americans."

