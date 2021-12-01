Scientific Solutions Teams Up With Whistler Technologies To Offer World Leading Solventless Processing Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Solutions Inc, a San Diego-based company focused on equipment sales and training for all-in-one extraction solutions in the Hemp and Cannabis space, is proud to work closely with our supplier Whistler Technologies, the world leader in solventless extraction equipment and process. Whistler Technologies offers state-of-the-art solventless systems, that lead in both the cannabis and hemp space. Whistler Technologies are the true experts in the extraction process from plant to finished products.

Whistler Tech

We are looking to leverage Whistler Technologies leading edge equipment and knowledge, with our support to bring customers the best options possible in the coming years. Whistler Technologies offers pharmaceutical grade equipment that is manufactured in Canada and are arguably the highest quality solventless systems on the market. Whistler Technologies built their systems around decades of cannabis extraction knowledge combined with real cannabis testing. All of Whistler Technologies systems were designed for Cannabis and tested with Cannabis making them truly unique in the extraction world. Whistler Technologies offers cGMP abled solventless systems for the market, making them advanced and robust for everyday consistent use in recreational, medical and pharmaceutical settings.

Whistler Technologies does not just offer an "ice water extraction" system but rather a full suite of systems and processes to bring any product to the market that is current and desired. There TERP Reactor, in combination with the ice water extraction offers truly the best efficiencies and qualities to final solventless oils on the market today. These products can be labeled certified organic, when organically certified ingredients are used and offer a compound formulation above and beyond what is seen currently on the market.

About Scientific Solutions Inc.

Scientific Solutions, Inc. was formed in San Diego, CA on March 2017. We represent 170+ vendors and have sold into over 700 labs nationwide with some international sales. We are authorized resellers for all the major manufacturers, our vision is to help our customers get better pricing and the knowledge to use their equipment when they enter the market, scale up or upgrade their equipment. Our business was initially 100% cannabis but has evolved to 50% Hemp and 50% cannabis. We specialized in helping our clients take an empty facility/building and turn it into a fully functional, profitable processing lab. We also offer installs as well as servicing, support, and training on all the equipment we sell.

For Scientific Solutions Inc. (844) 404-4588 / sales@scisolinc.com

About Whistler Technologies

Whistler Technologies are a group of scientists, engineers, and cannabis enthusiasts, looking to give the world a modern, sustainable, efficient, and organic solution to cannabis extraction. Our diverse team is self-motivated to become leaders in the cannabis industry and bring over 50 years of combined cannabis knowledge with over 30 years in the solventless space.

Whistler Technologies was founded in 2016 and has delivered projects all over North America and soon the world. A data driven company; Whistler Technologies came to market with their first systems for sale in 2019 after extensive R&D had been done with cannabis. We are a solutions-based company bringing a wealth of knowledge to the build out and process, from harvest to final product Whistler Technologies can make sure you get there efficiently and with the results that were intended.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scientific Solutions