VCHA and i2i Population Health partner to enhance quality and access to care in Virginia Virginia Community Healthcare Association (VCHA) will leverage i2i's population health solution to monitor and improve quality performance across their member health centers.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health is excited to announce its newest health care network implementation with the Virginia Healthcare Association. VCHA will leverage i2i's PRiZiM network PHM platform to share best practices and improve care across 27 member CHCs. VCHA has signed a multi-year contract and will be implementing PRiZiM in 3 phases.

(PRNewsfoto/i2i Population Health)

VCHA will use the PRiZiM analytics tools to help them better serve their members as a resource for driving quality initiatives, identifying areas of greatest need, and informing policies and best practices. PRiZiM will be utilized to provide real-time insight into care delivery across the network and assist in their mission to expand access to affordable quality care in Arkansas. They will leverage the i2i platform at both the network and CHC level to help drive best-practice discussions with member health centers related to care quality goals, and advocate on their behalf in discussions with MCO's and state agencies.

PRiZiM, i2i's latest product expansion, is designed with the entire organization in mind – from CEO & CMO to quality analysts. All stakeholders can access one synchronized data set to explore, analyze, and act. The PRiZiM platform enhances the view into the network, providing flexible and interactive dashboards to analyze KPIs, highlight trends, and drill-down into the drivers of cost and utilization.

"We are excited to partner with VaCHA and support their effort to improve the health of Virginia communities. VaCHA has successfully executed their mission of expanding access to quality healthcare for Virginians for over 40 years. i2i is honored to be a trusted partner in their next journey of population health management," stated Justin L. Neece, chief executive officer.

About VCHA

VCHA supports our health centers in their mission to provide access to health care regardless of geographic location or ability to pay. VCHA works with health centers, community leaders, and partners to enhance access to affordable, high-quality health care and to find solutions for expanding access to care in areas that need it most.

VCHA is an integral part of Virginia's Health Safety Net which includes Virginia's Community Health Centers (CHCs), nonprofit rural health clinics, community-based providers of primary care, and health departments providing primary care services, and other similar organizations.

VCHA supports our members by providing a variety of resources to enhance key areas of operations, including clinical, recruitment, finance, Board of Directors training, communications, and advocacy.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market with 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through unique quality management and care coordination applications. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments.

For more information about and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE i2i Population Health