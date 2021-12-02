ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2G Energy Inc. and LIMA Company of Philadelphia, PA are proud to announce a strategic partnership for development, construction, and long-term service of net-zero ready CHP projects. Under the agreement, LIMA will utilize 2G's best in class CHP products to deliver commercial and industrial energy users economic savings, business resilience and carbon reduction.

2G Energy Inc. and LIMA Company Announce Partnership to Deploy Turn-Key Combined Heat and Power Projects for the U.S.

"When we started looking at CHP projects years ago, we were really surprised how many projects were under performing client expectations" Explains Bob Lima, President of LIMA Company. "Many of the CHP equipment vendors in the market are just interested in their scope of supply and not going the extra mile to ensure the client recognizes the expected value of the project. We are delighted to have 2G standing beside us in this mission. They are the top equipment provider in this market, and the local team is second to none in the USA."

With over a 45-year history as one of the region's top blended trade service companies, LIMA Company has the skills required to not only integrate a CHP system into a wide range of client sites, but to service these systems throughout their useful life. Lima team members include mechanical engineers, electricians, system designers, controls experts, professionally trained technicians, financial experts, master mechanics and sales/marketing professionals. Their value proposition offered to clients include Engineering and Design, Sales and Marketing, ROI Analysis, Project Financing, Component Procurement, Installation and Service (including minor and major overhauls), Local Parts Inventory, Monitoring and Controls, and continuing Client Care.

"Every successful CHP project needs three legs to stand on including equipment, installation, and long-term service. Our partnership with LIMA achieves all three." - Dan Jones 2G Energy Inc. CEO.

"We are especially excited about LIMA's experience with thermal energy integration. Many times, thermal connection considerations are overlooked or not addressed when installing a CHP system. LIMA brings the skill set "

About 2G Energy Inc.- 2G Energy Inc., a subsidiary of 2G Energy AG in Germany, is a renowned CHP cogeneration specialist offering best-in-class cogeneration systems for natural gas, biogas, landfill gas, syngas, and hydrogen in the 50 to 2,500 kW power range. 2G Energy is both an engine manufacturer and a complete CHP system packager of both their own engines as well as a select few engine partners. 2G Energy offers the most efficient and reliable energy solutions because of our highly engineered modular design and focus on making the highest quality product with outstanding service. With over 6,500 2G systems installed worldwide, our customers confirm the quality and performance of 2G products and are the backbone of our international success.

About LIMA - Since 1976, Lima Company has been dedicated to serving clients and meeting expectations. Their nearly 100 employees work as a team across professional trade disciplines that include: Plumbing, HVAC/R, Building Automation and Energy Services. This blend of trade services allows for full understanding of building mechanical systems and how they interact with each other. This leads to highly efficient and well performing systems which in turn extend the useful life of all equipment involved.

