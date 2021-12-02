NortonLifeLock Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that the company has been ranked 139 of the 500 companies in Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 and 9 of the 39 Software companies, achieving a score of 96.5 in the Corporate Governance category. Presented by Newsweek and Statistica Inc., this prestigious award list recognizes NortonLifeLock's commitment to consumer digital safety and longstanding progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) categories, featured in more detail in this year's ESG Report.

"We are honored to again be recognized by Newsweek for our company's commitment to social responsibility," said Kim Allman, head of corporate responsibility and government affairs at NortonLifeLock. "We've taken strides as a company to promote environmental stewardship, foster a culture of giving, invest in an inclusive and diverse workforce, and we will continue to build on our positive impact to make the world Cyber Safe."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked 11,000 U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. For more information and to see the entire list of winners, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

