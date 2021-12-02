Statement on Oxford High School Shooting

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Schools and Communities, Center for Safe Schools and Center for the Promotion of Social and Emotional Learning are deeply saddened by the shooting incident at Oxford High School in Michigan. Our thoughts are with the students, faculty and staff of Oxford High School and the entire Oxford community.

This incident may spark anxiety among other students across Pennsylvania and the nation. A helpful resource for schools who want to support their students during this difficult time is Talking to Children about Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers from National Association of School Psychologists.

