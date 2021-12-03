eMed's Dr. Patrice Harris and Dr. Michael Mina on President Biden's Plan to Protect the American People Against COVID-19

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the plan announced today by President Biden to protect Americans against COVID-19 and the Delta and Omicron variants, eMed 's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrice Harris and Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Mina together offer eMed's support of wider access and adoption of at-home rapid testing. At-home rapid tests are an invaluable resource, that when verified and validated, can help ensure Americans can continue to work, travel, go to school and maintain their daily lives with minimal interruptions.

Dr. Harris, former President of the American Medical Association (2019-2020) and Dr. Mina, former Associate Professor of epidemiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, have joined together at eMed with an overall mission of democratizing healthcare by making at-home diagnostic testing more accessible with its Digital Point-of-Care platform.

Over the past year, eMed has proctored more than 1 million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests, providing end users with certified, actionable results. eMed is CDC-accepted for international travel by major airlines and cruise lines and works with many companies, government entities, schools, and other organizations to help stand up and maintain an organized, safe testing infrastructure. Consumers can also buy at-home rapid test kits from eMed.com directly.

Of Biden's plan, Dr. Harris and Dr. Mina said the following:

Statement by Dr. Patrice Harris, Co-Founder and CEO, eMed

"We applaud President Biden and his administration in calling for additional COVID-19 testing requirements to enhance protections for air travelers as well as expanding access and reducing costs to at-home tests for Americans. The emergence of the Omicron variant is a reminder that as the disease evolves, so must our vigilance and response. Through our Digital Point-of-Care platform, eMed has been working in collaboration with its airline partners to provide passengers with virtually-guided at home COVID-19 tests, complete with verifiable results, to meet both entry and reentry requirements into many countries, including the U.S. Similar to the travel industry, eMed also provides verified testing services for employers, government entities, schools and other organizations, ensuring people can not only test, but receive certified results that are actionable, like returning to work or school."

Statement by Dr. Michael Mina, Chief Science Officer, eMed

"As we begin to learn more about the Omicron variant here in the U.S., it is encouraging to see the Biden administration expanding access to at-home rapid testing as these tests are a critical tool in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The cost of testing should at no point be on the individual, so while it's positive to see us moving in that direction, given this is a national health emergency, the cost of testing ultimately should be the responsibility of the federal government. While vaccines offer good protection against serious illness, only with early and frequent testing can we effectively blunt transmission. This is especially critical at a time when we are still awaiting more data on the nature of the Omicron variant and we need to keep schools and businesses open."

