Hundreds of "Santas" will run, walk or stroll at this 5K from Hermosa Beach to Manhattan Beach and back!

Kinecta Federal Credit Union Invites the South Bay Community to participate in the 3rd Annual California Great Santa Stroll to Benefit Mychal's Learning Place Hundreds of "Santas" will run, walk or stroll at this 5K from Hermosa Beach to Manhattan Beach and back!

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union, a leading financial provider in the South Bay, is excited to support its community partner Mychal's Learning Place at the 3rd Annual California Great Santa Stroll, which will gather hundreds of "Santas" on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 9:00 am at Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza. Kinecta welcomes employees, members, families, friends, and pets to join Team Kinecta and help Mychal's Learning Place and its mission of providing a safe and loving environment that encourages independence and builds self-esteem for youth and young adults with developmental disabilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Kinecta Federal Credit Union)

"At Kinecta, we are committed to giving back to our community and we are thrilled to join Mychal's Learning Place at this amazing community-based event for the third consecutive year," said Latrice McGlothin, Executive Director, Kinecta Community Foundation. "We invite everyone to join Team Kinecta and be part of this South Bay celebration to raise much needed funds for Mychal's Learning Place."

"I want to thank Kinecta for being our loyal supporter since 2019," said Edward Lynch, Executive Director and Founder of Mychal's Learning Place. "We encourage our community to register for the 3rd Annual California Great Santa Stroll to bring awareness to the abilities of our friends with developmental disabilities. Let's create a path to independence, one step at a time!"

Participants can register at https://santastroll21.funraise.org/team/kinecta and select "Team Kinecta" during checkout to access the exclusive registration fee of $10 each for adults, kids and dogs as Kinecta will pay the additional costs to cover the regular registration fees. Team Kinecta participants will receive a 5-piece Santa Suit which includes a purple Kinecta Santa hat, red Santa pants, red Santa jacket, belt and beard, and registered pets will receive a bandana (while supplies last). For more information and Team Kinecta Santa Suit pick-up locations visit kinecta.org/santa-stroll.

The funds raised will directly benefit Mychal's Learning Place programs for youth and young adults with developmental disabilities as they strive to achieve their goals and dreams of living more independent lives.

During 2020 employees of Kinecta and its subsidiaries volunteered over 4,560 hours, donated more than $634,000 to charitable causes and participated in over 145 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit https://www.kinecta.org/community.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.5 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Our 800+ employees serve members from 32 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion to Northern California, New York, and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top South Bay credit union for the past 10 years, and Kinecta was voted Easy Reader's 2020 "Best of the Beach" Credit Union.

About Mychal's Learning Place

Mychal's Learning Place is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to optimizing the potential of youth and young adults with developmental disabilities including autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. Mychal's Learning Place is a world-class institution serving young people aged 8-22 in innovative after school programs, including social & recreational activities, life skills training, homework assistance and community integration. In addition to our youth programs, we serve young adults aged 18-30 in cutting-edge day programs, where the focus is on independent living skills and on-the-job training with the goal of gainful employment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kinecta Federal Credit Union