What Are Attorney Contingency Fees & How Are They Paid?

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Florida personal injury lawyers handle accident and wrongful death claims on a contingency fee basis. That means the lawyers accept some risk of helping with your case with the chance they may not get paid for their services. Even more, the Florida injury lawyers will often advance case costs, like investigator costs, costs to obtain medical records, and expert witness fees, all with the chance that they will lose it all if the case does not settle or win at trial.

Law Offices of Jason Turchin logo (PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of Jason Turchin)

What is a contingency fee attorney in Florida?

Simply put, a contingency fee attorney only gets paid if the case settles or is won at trial. The fee is contingent on the outcome. There is generally a written agreement as to the percentage of the total settlement or award which would be paid to the attorney, but that fee would only be owed if there was a recovery. If the client loses the case or does not settle, the contingency fee attorney would not get paid for their work. If there was also agreement that the costs were contingent, then the attorney would also not get paid back for any costs advanced.

Make sure it is in writing

A contingency agreement on a personal injury claim in Florida must generally be in writing. The agreement should note how the fees are calculated and how they are paid. Typically, the fees would be paid once the settlement is achieved and a closing statement is signed by the client breaking down the settlement to show the fees being paid and any costs deducted from the settlement.

Contingency fee personal injury lawyers in Florida

It is very common among Florida personal injury lawyers to handle car accidents, slip and fall claims and other personal injury lawsuits and claims on a contingency fee basis. A contingency fee can be extremely beneficial for an injured person who either does not have the financial means to pay for a lawyer out of pocket, or who wants to retain an experienced personal injury lawyer willing to take the risk and incur the initial expenses involved in helping the accident victim obtain the most money possible.

Jason Turchin, Esq. has handled thousands of accident and injury cases throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.victimaid.com or call us at 800-337-7755.

CONTACT: Jason Turchin , (800) 337-7755, jason@victimaid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin