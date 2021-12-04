FFIE INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FFIE, PSAC

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE, PSAC) resulting from allegations that Faraday Future may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Faraday Future securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2206.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 7, 2021, during trading hours, market analyst J Capital Research released a report on the Company entitled "Move Over Lordstown: There's a New EV Scam in Town" alleging a wide range of issues at the Company. On this news, Faraday Future share price fell 4% to close at $8.05 per share on October 8, 2021, the next full trading day.

On November 15, 2021, after market hours, Faraday Future notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) it could not file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period for its third quarter 2021 financial results, citing an ongoing investigation initiated by the Company's Board of Directors regarding allegations of inaccurate disclosures. On this news, Faraday Future's share price fell 3% to close at $8.83 on November 16, 2021, the next trading day.

