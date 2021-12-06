CIBO Technologies and Continuum Ag Join in a Strategic Partnership to Incentivize Regenerative Agriculture

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MINNEAPOLIS and WASHINGTON, Iowa, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO , the science-based technology company that supports growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture, and Continuum Ag , a soil health data company, have announced a partnership to offer a new program, CIBO Carbon Bridge. Carbon Bridge shortens the time to ROI for regenerative ag by providing a significant pay-for-practice financial incentive as well as agronomic support for qualifying growers to adopt new practices.

"Our mission is to help 1 million farmers profit from soil health," said Mitchell Hora , Continuum Ag.

Regenerative agricultural practices like cover cropping and no-till are effective at reducing greenhouse gasses (GHGs) while building climate-resilient soils. But for growers, the early-year costs of implementing new practices are slowing adoption. Most carbon programs barely cover startup costs for farmers, and CIBO has decided to change that. The partnership between CIBO and Continuum Ag will help deliver agronomic expertise to farmers to ensure early-year success in implementing regenerative ag.

"CIBO Carbon Bridge is building a better future for growers by subsidizing the cost of implementing regenerative farming practices," said Steve Lemeshow, director of the carbon product at CIBO. "We're proud to partner with Continuum Ag to ensure every growing operation has access to the tools and incentives needed to make regenerative agriculture part of their future."

"As farmers ourselves, we are excited to assist CIBO Carbon Bridge participants with their regenerative ag journey."

About CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced technologies to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes through driving the adoption of sustainable practices. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist and was named 2021 AgTech Breakthrough "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year." Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

About Continuum Ag

Continuum Ag is the catalyst for sustainable agriculture with a goal to help 1 million farmers profit from improving soil health. They do this by helping farmers implement regen practices while also protecting yield. The goal is achievable by scaling their regenerative expertise through a proprietary software platform at TopSoil.ag.

