Sarcoidosis, a rare disease which impacts over 175,000 in the U.S., to be featured on "Behind the Mystery", Presented by The Balancing Act® airing on Lifetime®

Sarcoidosis, a rare disease which impacts over 175,000 in the U.S., to be featured on "Behind the Mystery", Presented by The Balancing Act® airing on Lifetime®

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) Patient Advocate and member of FSR Women of Color Patient Advisory Committee, Cheryl Bradford, and Clinical Studies Network Physician and 2021 Grant Recipient, Dr. Peter Sporn will be featured on "Behind The Mystery", a specialized series presented by The Balancing Act® and airing on Lifetime® on December 6th and December 14th at 7:30am ET.

Sarcoidosis, a rare inflammatory condition, impacts over 175,000 Americans and can affect nearly every organ in the body

Lifetime® TV's "Behind the Mystery" Segment of "The Balancing Act®" is a special segment dedicated to revolutionizing the way the health care system works for those suffering from rare disease and highlighting the emotional, scientific, and medical aspects associated with these complex medical conditions. The segment, sponsored by Xentria®, will cover the scientific and medical aspects of sarcoidosis and the daily challenges of living with this debilitating condition. Sarcoidosis, a rare inflammatory condition, impacts over 175,000 Americans and can affect nearly every organ in the body.

"Raising awareness is a critical first step to creating better treatments and a possible cure for this devastating disease which impacts African American women like our patient advocate, Cheryl, at three times a higher rate than her Caucasian counterpart," said Mary McGowan, CEO of FSR. "FSR is extremely grateful for The Balancing Act® and Xentria's leadership and commitment to improving the lives of those living with sarcoidosis and other rare diseases."

Xentria, Inc., whose name stems from the word "centrality" was founded in 2020 and is an innovative biopharmaceuticals company whose primary focus is to build an expansive pipeline of cost-effective and efficacious biologics to address critical unmet need for patients suffering from rare diseases, and immunologic, metabolic, musculoskeletal, and oncological disorders.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. When too many of these clumps form, they can interfere with the organ's function, leading to serious and sometimes fatal complications. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®, and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please reach out to:

Cathi Davis, Communication Manager

312-341-0500 ext 106 cathi@stopsarcoidosis.org

View original content:

SOURCE Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research