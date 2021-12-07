Humble & Fume Inc. Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Market Trading Under the Symbol HUMBF

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of HUMBF. Humble & Fume Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. Trading on OTCQX can enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors.

"We are happy to reach this important milestone of trading on the OTCQX. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets and can enhance the Company's visibility to U.S. investors," said Joel Toguri, Chief Executive Officer of Humble. "We believe it is an exciting time for all current and future investors to support the Company during this stage of strong growth and expansion."

Humble begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol HUMBF. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

There will be no change to Humble's Canadian listing as the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HMBL.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL; OTCQX: HUMBF) is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully-integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices. The Company is comprised of four subsidiaries that represents its vertical integration across North America: B.O.B. Headquarters Inc. / Humble+Fume, Windship Trading LLC, Humble+ Cannabis Solutions and Fume Labs Inc.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's future strategic plans, including entering the market for distribution of cannabis in the United States. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, Humble & Fume Inc.'s strategic plans including future growth opportunities and strategies in the United States are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur as described herein. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's disclosure available on its SEDAR profile (at www.sedar.com) for information as to the risks and other factors which may effect the Company's business objectives and strategic plans.

