U.S. News Announces Inaugural Edition of the Best Hospitals for Maternity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report today published the inaugural edition of the Best Hospitals for Maternity , which expands the U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings, ratings and data offerings. This expansion builds upon more than 32 years of guiding patients and families to the best health care decisions at every stage of life.

"All families deserve to be informed on how hospitals perform on key indicators of quality, which is why U.S. News has compiled and published a trove of maternal health data from hospitals across the country," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report. "Now, hundreds of hospital profiles on USNews.com feature relevant, targeted information for parents-to-be to use during their search to find – in consultation with their healthcare provider – the best local hospital for an uncomplicated pregnancy."

The Best Hospitals for Maternity evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies – not high-risk pregnancies – and at five different factors: scheduled early deliveries, C-section rates in low-risk women, newborn complications, rate of exclusive breast milk feeding and option for vaginal births after cesarean. Unique to U.S. News, participating hospital profiles also include a variety of relevant information on services and amenities, like private rooms, valet parking and availability of child birthing classes.

"Hospitals that performed well had fewer newborn complications, fewer early deliveries and fewer C-sections compared to other hospitals across the nation. Out of 2,700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services, we identified 237 that earned recognition among the Best Hospitals for Maternity," said Harder.

In order to be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, a hospital had to submit data from 2019 and its performance had to meet U.S. News' maternity care standard. Data submission was voluntary; there was no fee to participate in the evaluation. For more information about the Best Hospitals for Maternity, please refer to the methodology .

Editorial pieces accompanying the evaluation include pieces on what to know about VBAC , questions to ask when choosing a maternity hospital , and benefits of breastfeeding .

For the full list, visit the 2021-22 Best Hospitals for Maternity .

