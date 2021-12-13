HAP Names Marc Ahlquist Vice President of Human Resources

DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, has named Marc Ahlquist vice president of human resources. In this role, he is responsible for developing, implementing and overseeing all human resources strategies and practices for HAP's 1,100-member workforce.

Ahlquist has nearly 30 years of well-rounded experience in all facets of human resources, including labor relations, performance management, talent acquisition, leadership development and diversity and inclusion programs.

"A diverse and engaged workforce is critical to our success in putting HAP's members at the center of all we do," said Michael Genord, M.D, president and CEO of HAP. "HAP prides itself on the fact that our team members are the best brand ambassadors we have. Their engagement is one reason why our members rank HAP so highly in member satisfaction surveys. We're excited that Marc is on board to play a critical role in maintaining and enhancing that engagement – among his many other responsibilities – as we continue to spread the word that HAP is a great place to work."

Before joining HAP, Ahlquist served as director of human resources at Credit Acceptance Corporation, a 2,000-employee auto loan finance company based in Southfield, Mich. Prior to that, he held HR leadership positions at Beaumont Health, Oakwood Healthcare, Healthsource Saginaw and Kelly Services, a worldwide leader in staffing solutions.

Ahlquist is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) from the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI) and is designated as a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM-SCP). He holds an MBA from Wayne State University and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Michigan - Dearborn.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers, and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

