Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine Now Recruiting Students for Inaugural Class to Begin August 2022

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM) has received approval from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) to start recruiting students for the 2022 academic year after receiving pre-accreditation status. COCA accredits osteopathic medical schools granting the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree across the United States.

"As a nonprofit institution, our goal is to make an immediate and lasting impact on the health of all Kansas communities. Achieving pre-accreditation for our Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine allows us to begin to address the state's physician shortage while simultaneously addressing other issues affecting population health. It's an exciting time to be part of the growth and development happening in Wichita and Kansas, and we are beyond thrilled to now have the green light to open the doors of KansasCOM for physicians-in-training in August 2022," says Tiffany Masson, Psy.D., president of KHSC.

Recognizing the need for physicians, specifically in underserved areas within Kansas, KHSC-KansasCOM has been focused for the last two years on recruiting experienced faculty, developing a forward-thinking curriculum, and building strong community partnerships. With the ability to recruit the first class, the college now intends on preparing physicians to become integral contributors to these communities, through service and clinical placements.

"We are fortunate to have the support of so many local physicians, many who have joined the faculty to help develop a curriculum that is student focused, patient centered, and community based," says Joel Dickerman, DO, dean and chief academic officer of KHSC-KansasCOM. "Our outstanding faculty have been completely rethinking how we teach medicine, drawing hands-on experience, and applied learning. Medicine is advancing so rapidly, and technologies are ever-changing; we are steadfast in our approach to ensure our physicians are trained to meet the needs of patients now and well into the future."

KansasCOM is the first osteopathic medical school in the state of Kansas.

Anticipated size of inaugural class: 85

Class sizes when fully operational: 170

Anticipated number of employees, both full and part time, at opening: 99

Program length: 4 years

Construction on the campus is nearly complete and has transformed 116,000 square feet of the iconic building at 217 E. Douglas in the heart of downtown Wichita. The campus will feature a clean inspirational design, innovative state-of-the-art technology and learning spaces, an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more.

In addition to Dr. Masson and Dr. Dickerman, the KHSC-KansasCOM leadership team consists of J. Michael Finley, DO, senior associate dean for academic affairs; Jennifer Gantz, chief financial officer; Richard Winslow, Ph.D., associate dean of student affairs and services; and Molly Fox, vice president of advancement. The organization's Board of Trustees consists of a distinguished group of professionals from across Kansas and the nation.

KHSC is part of TCS Education System, a nonprofit, integrated system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact.

About Kansas Health Science Center (KHSC):

Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to developing strong, innovative education programs in emerging areas of health care. Opening the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022 – KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to healthcare. Learn more.

About Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM):

Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine's inaugural class will begin in August 2022. Implementing a curriculum that is student focused, patient centered, and community based, the mission of the nonprofit institution is to train the osteopathic physician of the future to provide effective, empathetic, and innovative care to optimize the health of patients and their communities. Located in downtown Wichita, KansasCOM is the first osteopathic medical school in the state of Kansas. Learn more.

