Compass Group UK & I launch Foodservices Industry-First

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group UK & Ireland, part of the world's leading foodservice business Compass Group, has today unveiled its plans to launch its first fully "frictionless" store in a workplace in early 2022. This store, a first for the foodservice sector, is set to open in Ireland followed by additional sites in the UK over the next year, including units within other corporate clients, as well as in the sports and leisure and defense sectors.

Compass Group and AiFi partner to enable autonomous shopping for the workplace, sports, leisure, and defense sectors.

The new stores will utilize AiFi's AI-powered computer vision technology which allows shoppers to purchase items in-store without having to wait in line or stop to scan or pay. The stores will typically stock a selection of both hot and chilled 'grab-n-go' dishes, drinks and confectionery.

A truly friction-free 24/7 shopping experience, customers 'check in' when entering and then freely wander through the store selecting from the wide assortment at their leisure; no scanning and no queuing to pay. They simply leave with their purchases and a receipt is delivered directly to their phone moments later.

Facial recognition is not needed with this technology, so customer anonymity is assured. Once inside, computer vision cameras anonymously track the shopper, adding the selected items to a virtual shopping cart. No facial recognition or biometrics are used, ensuring privacy.

The frictionless stores will be utilized either at sites where vending-only solutions exist currently, or where the new format can be included as a part of suite of options for the client, looking for a mix of self-service and serviced meal options. Compass employees will remain on hand to provide support to customers on site. The stores will typically stock a selection of hot and chilled 'grab-n-go' dishes, drinks and confectionary.

A Compass Ireland client workplace in South Dublin was selected as the first location for this innovative new foodservices solution. It will open as soon as working for home advice is lifted, hopefully early in 2022. Trials have already been successfully carried out.

Ian Cranna, Future of Food Director, Compass Group UK & Ireland, commented:

"We're incredibly excited to be launching our frictionless store technology through our partnership with AiFi. At Compass we're constantly looking at opportunities to offer an even more convenient service to the millions of customers we serve every day, while continuing to provide access to great food and drink. This cutting-edge technology will provide customers with additional convenience and the ability to quickly pop into our store and pick up what they need – it's a great solution for busy workers."

Jon Braithwaite, Chief Innovation Officer, Compass Group UK & Ireland, said:

"This food-to-go solution is the ultimate in seamless shopping and forms part of our long-term digital transformation plans. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to add real value to the customer experience through technology, by offering great quality food round-the-clock, while delivering an experience which is as quick and frictionless as possible."

Steve Gu, CEO & Founder, AiFi Inc., commented:

"AiFi is proud to partner with Compass Group to deploy our AI-powered frictionless shopping solution. We are combining the highest level of convenience with the very best locally sourced and prepared food offerings from Compass Group, producing a win-win for busy workers".

About Compass Group UK & Ireland

We're the UK's leading food and support services provider: the people behind the food, hospitality and services that brighten your day, make you smile and put a spring in your step. Operating in some 6,000 + locations across the UK & Ireland, we provide expert catering, cleaning, and facilities management services to a range of clients and sectors across the country. In the UK and Ireland we're tens of thousands of talented people providing tasty, well-cooked food and support services to improve the health and wellbeing of workers, school children, hospital patients, military and visitors to the nation's major sports and cultural events.

For more information, please visit: www.compass-group.co.uk

About AiFi

AiFi enables reliable, cost-effective, and entirely contactless autonomous shopping with AI-powered computer vision technology that provides an unrivaled experience for retailers and consumers. AiFi works with top retailers worldwide such as Compass Group, Carrefour, Morrisons, and Zabka. AiFi currently has the second-highest number of store deployments. AiFi has raised a total of $31 million from investors including Qualcomm Ventures, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, and Plum Alley. For more information on AiFi, please visit www.aifi.com.

