Guardhat Announces SOC 2 Type I Compliance

DETROIT, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardhat, a pioneer of end-to-end connected worker solutions, announced today completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit for their human-centric Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform.

The examination of the Guardhat system followed strict adherence to the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and found no deviations based on the Trust Services Criteria for security and confidentiality and the controls to meet these criteria.

"There is an expectation that SaaS companies, like Guardhat, are protecting customer data, but proving you have the rigorous controls in place to do so is a large undertaking," said Soumya Ghosh Hazra, Senior Director of Engineering at Guardhat. "But, it's important to our users that we document our commitment to data security earlier and more extensively than many companies might. We serve some of the world's largest companies responsible for critical industrial operations and infrastructure, and our Guardhat platform is mission critical – providing unified, proactive worker connectivity, safety, and support. Data security and confidentiality is foundational to what we do."

For the SOC 2 compliance audit and certification process, Guardhat partnered with one of the nation's leading professional services and independent third-party auditing firms. The standards set forth by AICPA are the benchmark for success and are based on key, relevant Trust Services Criteria. SOC 2 Type I certification will allow Guardhat to sell into more leading organizations as the company enters its growth phase.

Attaining a SOC 2 Type I compliance for the first time is a heavy lift for any enterprise. Typically, it takes close to a year to assess the current environment, design and implement the controls and complete the audit. Guardhat achieved compliance in less than eight months.

The Guardhat Platform powers Guardhat solutions and is built to work with a growing array of smart devices to deliver proactive safety, robust connectivity and support, and insights on industrial operations at the foremost edge of production – the frontline worker.

About Guardhat

Guardhat is pioneering end-to-end connected worker safety solutions for industrial workers. The company offers a proprietary connected worker platform – unrivaled in its ability to ingest, manage and analyze unstructured data; cutting-edge, wearable technology; easy to deploy monitoring and reporting software; and a growing ecosystem of partner integrations. With Guardhat, companies can monitor worker location, health and work environment to speed reaction time and help proactively solve safety challenges. Guardhat is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan and operates globally. The company holds 13 patents in real-time location systems, wearable solution design and connected worker software. For more information, visit: www.guardhat.com.

