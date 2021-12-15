InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved System for Fuel Deliveries (DNV-258)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to improve how petrochemicals are delivered," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the PRECISION LOADING. My design helps prevent the vast majority of human errors encountered in the industry. Which include wrong fuel being put in wrong tanks, prevents overfilling, ensures that all of the fuel gets delivered, and other common issues."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention increases accuracy when delivering fuel to the underground tanks of gas stations. In doing so, it saves the long hassle and stress of customers having to fix their vehicle from the wrong type of fuel entering their fuel tanks. It also saves the reputation of the fuel stations. As a result, it helps to save money from both fixing vehicles and draining underground tanks which could provide protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use, so it is ideal for the fuel tanker industry.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-258, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp