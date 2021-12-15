Lennar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter
- Net earnings per diluted share increased 39% to $3.91 (increased 55% to $4.36, excluding mark to market losses on strategic technology investments)
- Net earnings increased 35% to $1.2 billion (increased 50% to $1.3 billion, excluding mark to market losses on strategic technology investments)
- Revenues increased 24% to $8.4 billion
- Deliveries increased 11% to 17,819 homes
- New orders increased 2% to 15,539 homes; new orders dollar value increased 16% to $7.3 billion
- Backlog increased 26% to 23,771 homes; backlog dollar value increased 45% to $11.4 billion
- Homebuilding operating earnings of $1.8 billion, compared to operating earnings of $1.1 billion
- Financial Services operating earnings of $111.4 million, compared to operating earnings of $151.2 million
- Multifamily operating earnings of $9.3 million, compared to operating earnings of $26.7 million
- Lennar Other operating loss of $176.2 million, compared to operating loss of $1.2 million
- Years of supply owned homesites decreased to 3.0 years
- Controlled homesites increased to 59%
- Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $2.7 billion
- Retired $850 million of homebuilding senior notes due in fiscal year 2022
- Repurchased 10 million shares of Lennar common stock for $977.4 million
- Homebuilding debt to total capital of 18.3%, the lowest in the Company's history
2021 Fiscal Year Highlights – comparisons to the prior year
- Net earnings, revenues, deliveries, new orders and net margin for 2021 were the highest in the Company's history
- Retired $1.15 billion of homebuilding senior notes due in fiscal year 2022
- Repurchased 14 million shares of Lennar common stock for $1.37 billion
- Return on equity improved 790 bps to 22.6%
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2021. Fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 were $1.2 billion, or $3.91 per diluted share, compared to $882.8 million, or $2.82 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2021 were $4.4 billion, or $14.27 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 billion, or $7.85 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2020.
Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "While supply chain challenges continued to dominate both the homebuilding and the broader economic narrative in the fourth quarter, we are pleased to report record fourth quarter earnings of $1.2 billion, or $3.91 per diluted share, compared to $882.8 million or $2.82 per diluted share for the quarter last year. Excluding mark to market losses on our public strategic technology investments, fourth quarter 2021 earnings were $1.3 billion, or $4.36 per diluted share. For the full year, we delivered just under 60,000 homes generating EPS of $14.27 per diluted share ($13.00 per diluted share before mark to market gains) for an 82% increase over the prior year (66% before mark to market gains)."
"Our record fourth quarter results reflect both continued strength in the housing market across the country, and continued housing supply shortage driven by limited entitled land, labor and supply chain constraints, and 10 years of production shortfall. While our new orders grew a controlled 2% compared to last year's seasonally strong fourth quarter, we achieved a homebuilding gross margin of 28.0% and homebuilding SG&A of 6.0%, leading to a 22.0% net margin, all of which are all-time Company records."
Rick Beckwitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the fourth quarter, our community count increased 7% year over year as we continued to make excellent progress on our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our years owned supply of homesites improving to our previously stated goal of 3.0 years at the end of the fourth quarter from 3.5 years last year, and our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 59% from 39% for those same periods."
"We ended the quarter with $2.7 billion in cash, no borrowings on our $2.5 billion revolver and homebuilding debt to capital of 18.3%, an all-time Company low. Our land lighter model resulted in incremental cash flow generation during the fourth quarter which we used towards the repurchase of 10 million shares of our common stock for just under $1 billion, and debt reduction of $850 million. These transactions, combined with our significant earnings, contributed to a return on equity of over 22%."
Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, our homebuilding machine continued to be laser focused on production, even while our cycle time expanded about two weeks from the third quarter driven by rapidly changing supply chain issues. The impact of supply chain issues and increased cycle times were partially offset by accelerated construction starts throughout the year."
"In this turbulent environment, we are confident that we are implementing the right playbook with our Builder of Choice position and our simplified Everything's Included® business model to successfully navigate current supply chain dynamics. Our strong and deep-rooted relationships with our trade partners have helped mitigate the impact of labor and supply shortages. Our quarterly starts and sales pace remained strong and consistent at 4.5 homes and 4.3 homes per community, respectively, in the fourth quarter."
Mr. Miller concluded, "The housing industry continues to exhibit strong demand, outweighing supply, and we are confident that we will continue to generate solid growth and enhance our current market position. Accordingly, as we look forward to 2022, we expect to deliver approximately 67,000 homes with a 27.0% - 27.5% gross margin for the year, with more or less 12,500 homes at a gross margin of approximately 26.75% in the first quarter. Overall, we are operating from a position of strength with an excellent balance sheet enabling us to continue to execute on our core strategies."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 COMPARED TO
THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2020
Homebuilding
Revenues from home sales increased 26% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $8.0 billion from $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues were higher primarily due to an 11% increase in the number of home deliveries and a 14% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries increased to 17,819 homes in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 16,090 homes in the fourth quarter of 2020. The average sales price of homes delivered was $448,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $393,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Gross margins on home sales were $2.2 billion, or 28.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.6 billion, or 25.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase in revenues per square foot was offset by an increase in costs per square foot as the majority of homes delivered during the fourth quarter of 2021 had higher costs from lumber purchases made earlier in the year. Overall, gross margins improved year over year as land costs on homes closed remained relatively flat while interest expense decreased as a result of our focus on reducing debt.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $477.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $475.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, from 7.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was the lowest percentage for a quarter in the Company's history primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.
Financial Services
Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $111.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $151.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower mortgage net margins driven by a more competitive mortgage market.
Other Ancillary Businesses
Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $26.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $176.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Lennar Other operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to mark to market losses on the Company's strategic technology investments that went public during the year ended November 30, 2021.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 COMPARED TO
YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2020
Homebuilding
Revenues from home sales increased 22% in the year ended November 30, 2021 to $25.3 billion from $20.8 billion in the year ended November 30, 2020. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 13% increase in the number of home deliveries and an 8% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries increased to 59,825 homes in the year ended November 30, 2021 from 52,925 homes in the year ended November 30, 2020. The average sales price of homes delivered was $424,000 in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to $395,000 in the year ended November 30, 2020.
Gross margins on home sales were $6.8 billion, or 26.8%, in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to $4.7 billion, or 22.8%, in the year ended November 30, 2020. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily as a result of price appreciation as the increase in revenues per square foot outpaced the increase in costs per square foot.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.8 billion in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to $1.7 billion in the year ended November 30, 2020. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 7.1% in the year ended November 30, 2021, from 8.1% in the year ended November 30, 2020, due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.
Financial Services
Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $491.0 million ($490.4 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to $481.0 million ($495.0 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the year ended November 30, 2020. The year ended November 30, 2020 included a $61.4 million gain on the deconsolidation of a previously consolidated entity. Excluding this gain, the improvement in operating earnings during the year ended November 30, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in volume and margin in the title businesses, partially offset by lower mortgage net margins driven by a more competitive mortgage market.
Other Ancillary Businesses
Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $21.5 million in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to $22.7 million in the year ended November 30, 2020. Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $733.0 million in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to an operating loss of $10.3 million in the year ended November 30, 2020. The operating earnings for the year ended November 30, 2021 were primarily due to mark to market gains on the Company's strategic technology investments that went public during the year and the sale of our solar business.
Debt Transactions
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company retired $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due January 2022 at par and retired early, at a premium, $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due October 2022. The loss on early retirement of the $250 million senior notes was $7.4 million.
During the year ended November 30, 2021, the Company retired $1.15 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes which included those senior notes described above and $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due December 2021.
Tax Rate
For the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company had a tax provision of $1.4 billion and $656.2 million, respectively, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 23.5% and 21.0%, respectively. The overall effective income tax rate was lower in 2020 primarily due to the retroactive extension of the new energy efficient home tax credit during the first quarter of 2020.
Shares Repurchases
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 10 million shares of its common stock for $977.4 million at an average per share price of $97.74. For the year ended November 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 14.0 million shares of its common stock for $1.37 billion at an average per share price of $97.45.
Liquidity
At November 30, 2021, the Company had $2.7 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $5.2 billion of available capacity.
2022 Guidance
The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the first quarter and fiscal year 2022:
First Quarter 2022
Fiscal Year 2022
New Orders
14,800 - 15,100
Deliveries
About 12,500
About 67,000
Average Sales Price
About $460,000
About $460,000
Gross Margin % on Home Sales
About 26.75%
27.0% - 27.5%
S,G&A as a % of Home Sales
7.8% - 7.9%
6.8% - 6.9%
Financial Services Operating Earnings
$85 million - $90 million
$440 million - $450 million
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include the potential negative impact to our business of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials and labor; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; reduced availability of mortgage financing, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; reductions in the market value of the Company's investments in public companies; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental apartments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land lighter strategy and our planned spin-off of certain businesses; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Revenues and Operating Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Homebuilding
$
8,015,636
6,354,416
25,545,242
20,981,136
Financial Services
228,956
258,319
898,745
890,311
Multifamily
188,395
205,424
665,232
576,328
Lennar Other
573
7,731
21,457
41,079
Total revenues
$
8,433,560
6,825,890
27,130,676
22,488,854
Homebuilding operating earnings
$
1,756,274
1,083,404
5,031,762
2,988,907
Financial Services operating earnings
111,404
151,230
491,014
480,952
Multifamily operating earnings
9,323
26,682
21,453
22,681
Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)
(176,186)
(1,211)
733,035
(10,334)
Corporate general and administrative expenses
(102,191)
(86,631)
(398,381)
(333,446)
Charitable foundation contribution
(17,819)
(8,828)
(59,825)
(24,972)
Earnings before income taxes
1,580,805
1,164,646
5,819,058
3,123,788
Provision for income taxes
(387,155)
(273,737)
(1,362,509)
(656,235)
Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests)
1,193,650
890,909
4,456,549
2,467,553
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,159
8,149
26,438
2,517
Net earnings attributable to Lennar
$
1,190,491
882,760
4,430,111
2,465,036
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
301,238
309,151
306,612
309,406
Diluted
301,238
309,151
306,612
309,407
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
3.91
2.82
14.28
7.88
Diluted
$
3.91
2.82
14.27
7.85
Supplemental information:
Interest incurred (1)
$
64,516
81,056
275,091
353,403
EBIT (2):
Net earnings attributable to Lennar
$
1,190,491
882,760
4,430,111
2,465,036
Provision for income taxes
387,155
273,737
1,362,509
656,235
Interest expense included in:
Costs of homes sold
93,868
101,465
342,756
349,109
Costs of land sold
190
1,026
2,475
2,594
Homebuilding other income (expense), net
5,014
5,246
20,142
22,401
Total interest expense
99,072
107,737
365,373
374,104
EBIT
$
1,676,718
1,264,234
6,157,993
3,495,375
(1)
Amount represents interest incurred related to Homebuilding debt.
(2)
EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Homebuilding revenues:
Sales of homes
$
7,970,752
6,306,947
25,348,105
20,840,159
Sales of land
36,430
42,342
167,913
123,365
Other homebuilding
8,454
5,127
29,224
17,612
Total revenues
8,015,636
6,354,416
25,545,242
20,981,136
Homebuilding costs and expenses:
Costs of homes sold
5,741,575
4,732,705
18,562,213
16,092,069
Costs of land sold
30,086
69,581
143,631
172,480
Selling, general and administrative
477,581
475,063
1,796,697
1,697,095
Total costs and expenses
6,249,242
5,277,349
20,502,541
17,961,644
Homebuilding net margins
1,766,394
1,077,067
5,042,701
3,019,492
Homebuilding equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
(10,343)
19,241
(14,205)
(836)
Homebuilding other income (expense), net
223
(12,904)
3,266
(29,749)
Homebuilding operating earnings
$
1,756,274
1,083,404
5,031,762
2,988,907
Financial Services revenues
$
228,956
258,319
898,745
890,311
Financial Services costs and expenses
117,552
107,089
407,731
470,777
Financial Services gain on deconsolidation
—
—
—
61,418
Financial Services operating earnings
$
111,404
151,230
491,014
480,952
Multifamily revenues
$
188,395
205,424
665,232
576,328
Multifamily costs and expenses
178,421
195,974
652,810
575,581
Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other gain
(651)
17,232
9,031
21,934
Multifamily operating earnings
$
9,323
26,682
21,453
22,681
Lennar Other revenues
$
573
7,731
21,457
41,079
Lennar Other costs and expenses
11,961
3,180
30,955
6,744
Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net
2,003
(5,762)
61,957
(44,669)
Lennar Other realized and unrealized gain (loss) (1)
(166,801)
—
680,576
—
Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)
$
(176,186)
(1,211)
733,035
(10,334)
(1) The following is a detail of Lennar Other realized and unrealized gain (loss):
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Opendoor (OPEN) mark to market
$
(33,444)
—
239,312
—
Hippo (HIPO) mark to market
(117,221)
—
207,634
—
SmartRent (SMRT) mark to market
(21,310)
—
79,483
—
Sunnova (NOVA) mark to market
5,582
—
(8,883)
—
Blend Labs (BLND) mark to market
(13,596)
—
(6,744)
—
Gain on sale of solar business
5,063
—
158,069
—
Other realized gains
8,125
—
11,705
—
$
(166,801)
—
680,576
—
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog
(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)
(unaudited)
Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:
East: Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina
Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia
Texas: Texas
West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington
Other: Urban divisions
For the Three Months Ended November 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Deliveries:
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
5,911
5,465
$
2,273,561
1,801,192
$
385,000
330,000
Central
3,747
3,295
1,525,027
1,250,769
407,000
380,000
Texas
3,096
2,788
958,938
763,388
310,000
274,000
West
5,057
4,541
3,218,377
2,506,760
636,000
552,000
Other
8
1
7,774
880
972,000
880,000
Total
17,819
16,090
$
7,983,677
6,322,989
$
448,000
393,000
Of the total homes delivered listed above, 37 homes with a dollar value of $12.9 million and an average sales price of $349,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2021, compared to 52 home deliveries with a dollar value of $16.0 million and an average sales price of $308,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2020.
At November 30,
For the Three Months Ended November 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
New Orders:
Active Communities
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
345
323
5,093
4,787
$
2,119,658
1,743,826
$
416,000
364,000
Central
302
285
2,940
3,164
1,280,027
1,260,761
435,000
398,000
Texas
241
213
3,154
2,751
1,032,468
765,238
327,000
278,000
West
372
353
4,345
4,509
2,853,569
2,497,449
657,000
554,000
Other
3
3
7
3
6,418
2,728
917,000
909,000
Total
1,263
1,177
15,539
15,214
$
7,292,140
6,270,002
$
469,000
412,000
Of the total new orders listed above, 34 homes with a dollar value of $12.1 million and an average sales price of $356,000 represent new orders in four active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2021, compared to 34 new orders with a dollar value of $10.5 million and an average sales price of $309,000 in four active communities for the three months ended November 30, 2020.
For the Years Ended November 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Deliveries:
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
18,879
16,976
$
6,846,153
5,725,481
$
363,000
337,000
Central
12,138
10,684
4,807,195
4,084,514
396,000
382,000
Texas
10,939
9,425
3,204,609
2,640,762
293,000
280,000
West
17,850
15,814
10,503,304
8,400,943
588,000
531,000
Other
19
26
18,419
24,522
969,000
943,000
Total
59,825
52,925
$
25,379,680
20,876,222
$
424,000
394,000
Of the total homes delivered listed above, 95 homes with a dollar value of $31.6 million and an average sales price of $332,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to 112 home deliveries with a dollar value of $36.1 million and an average sales price of $322,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020.
New Orders:
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
20,566
17,299
$
7,908,164
6,010,047
$
385,000
347,000
Central
12,871
11,905
5,366,197
4,602,720
417,000
387,000
Texas
12,382
10,078
3,833,294
2,752,008
310,000
273,000
West
18,703
16,868
11,725,035
9,005,958
627,000
534,000
Other
21
19
20,513
17,917
977,000
943,000
Total
64,543
56,169
$
28,853,203
22,388,650
$
447,000
399,000
Of the total new orders listed above, 136 homes with a dollar value of $48.8 million and an average sales price of $359,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to 119 new orders with a dollar value of $37.3 million and an average sales price of $314,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020.
At November 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Backlog:
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East (1)
7,932
6,013
$
3,448,719
2,310,935
$
435,000
384,000
Central
5,104
4,371
2,321,174
1,762,172
455,000
403,000
Texas
4,266
2,823
1,453,270
824,584
341,000
292,000
West
6,465
5,612
4,135,161
2,913,432
640,000
519,000
Other
4
2
3,942
1,848
986,000
924,000
Total
23,771
18,821
$
11,362,266
7,812,971
$
478,000
415,000
Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 79 homes with a backlog dollar value of $28.6 million and an average sales price of $363,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at November 30, 2021, compared to 38 homes with a backlog dollar value of $11.5 million and an average sales price of $302,000 at November 30, 2020.
(1) During both the three months and year ended November 30, 2021, the Company acquired 232 homes in backlog.
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
November 30,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,735,213
2,703,986
Restricted cash
21,927
15,211
Receivables, net
490,278
298,671
Inventories:
Finished homes and construction in progress
10,446,139
8,593,399
Land and land under development
7,108,142
7,495,262
Consolidated inventory not owned
1,161,023
836,567
Total inventories
18,715,304
16,925,228
Investments in unconsolidated entities
972,084
953,177
Goodwill
3,442,359
3,442,359
Other assets
1,090,654
1,190,793
27,467,819
25,529,425
Financial Services
2,964,367
2,708,118
Multifamily
1,311,747
1,175,908
Lennar Other
1,463,845
521,726
Total assets
$
33,207,778
29,935,177
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$
1,321,247
1,037,338
Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned
976,602
706,691
Senior notes and other debts payable, net
4,652,338
5,955,758
Other liabilities
2,920,055
2,225,864
9,870,242
9,925,651
Financial Services
1,906,343
1,644,248
Multifamily
288,930
252,911
Lennar Other
145,981
12,966
Total liabilities
12,211,496
11,835,776
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Class A common stock of $0.10 par value
30,050
29,894
Class B common stock of $0.10 par value
3,944
3,944
Additional paid-in capital
8,807,891
8,676,056
Retained earnings
14,685,329
10,564,994
Treasury stock
(2,709,448)
(1,279,227)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,341)
(805)
Total stockholders' equity
20,816,425
17,994,856
Noncontrolling interests
179,857
104,545
Total equity
20,996,282
18,099,401
Total liabilities and equity
$
33,207,778
29,935,177
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
November 30,
2021
2020
Homebuilding debt
$
4,652,338
5,955,758
Stockholders' equity
20,816,425
17,994,856
Total capital
$
25,468,763
23,950,614
Homebuilding debt to total capital
18.3
%
24.9
%
Homebuilding debt
$
4,652,338
5,955,758
Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents
2,735,213
2,703,986
Net homebuilding debt
$
1,917,125
3,251,772
Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1)
8.4
%
15.3
%
(1)
Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.
