NXT-ID Awarded a U.S. General Services Administration Contract to Distribute Personal Emergency Response Systems to Federal, State and Local Government Purchasers While available now for low or no cost to veterans through the Veterans Health Administration, new contract extends reach to more government buyers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) announces it has been awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract to bring its personal emergency response systems (PERS) to federal, state and local government purchasers as of Q3 2021. NXT-ID will now be able to distribute their life-saving technology directly to long-term partners like the Veterans Health Administration and to other government agencies to help more people feel safe and secure at an affordable price.

NXT-ID's goal is to use our patented technology to help improve the lives of seniors and others affordably.

In the U.S.,10,000 people turn 65 every day, and the number of older adults will double over the next several decades, representing more than 23% of the population by 2050. PERS will continue to play a critical role as many people want to age gracefully and live independently at home for as long as possible.

"Our company's main goal is to use our patented technology to help improve the lives of seniors and others we serve in the most affordable way. Our products allow people who need special care to live confidently knowing the moment they need help, we are there for them," said Chia-Lin Simmons, NXT-ID CEO. "We're thrilled to be awarded this General Services Administration contract. These contracts are challenging to win and with this partnership now we can bring our products and services to more federal agencies, states and state municipalities so that they can serve more people in that partnership."

Millions of Americans today depend on NXT-ID's affordable, reliable emergency response IoT devices to keep them connected to emergency services and loved ones. The company offers devices that can be used at home (Freedom Alert) or on-the-go (Guardian 911) allowing people to connect with their caretakers and/or call 911 if there's an emergency.

For several years, NXT-ID and its subsidiary LogicMark have worked closely with the Veterans Health Administration --the largest integrated health care system in the United States--to provide life-saving devices from thousands of healthcare facilities across the country to veterans for free. Now, their new contract with the GSA gives the company the opportunity to provide its care technology through more federal agencies as well as some of the largest state governments including the state of Florida, to expand their product reach to more even people who need them.

"We really want to be a partner for the people and families we serve with this new GSA contract," continued Simmons. "NXT-ID is offering a solution that is convenient and affordable for everyone. There's no monthly bill. Already the devices are free for veterans when they get it from their local VA hospitals."

"This is just the beginning for us as we grow and continue to reinvent technology for what we call the caring economy," added Simmons. "I think we are so used to the latest technology being geared toward the younger generation, but our goal is to provide new, compassionate technologies that truly make a positive impact on people's lives. I'm excited for what's in store for our customers."

For more information about NXT-ID, visit www.nxt-id.com .

About NXT-ID

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and IoT technologies to create a connected care platform. The company's devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NXT-ID, revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point that everyday consumers could afford. NXT-ID's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. The company was recently awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the company to distribute its products to federal, state and local governments. For NXT-ID corporate information, contact: info@nxt-id.com .

