Synchrony Announces $1 Billion Increase in Share Repurchase Authority

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $1.0 billion. The Company had $1.2 billion remaining under its prior authorization as of September 30, 2021, so this increase will bring the amount available to $2.2 billion through the period ending June 30, 2022.

The authorizations permit the Company to repurchase shares from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.

