The Bay Area start-up that's changing automotive service for good, reflects on its first full year of operation

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbee, the car care company that comes to you, applauds its first full year in business. Notes Curbee CEO Denise Leleux, "This holiday season, we want to share our appreciation of the entire Curbee community for making 2021 extraordinary. We look forward to spreading the joy of hassle-free car care in the Bay Area (and perhaps beyond) in 2022."

Top Highlights:

From 1 market to 41 (and growing). Curbee experienced significant growth in 2021,adding thousands of new customers every quarter. 93 NPS, industry-leading customer retention and loyalty. Curbee seeks long-term relationships with customers by offering stellar hospitality, on-time arrival, quality service, and transparent recommendations. Hundreds of Health Checks completed every week. Every car receives a complimentary Signature Health Check at each appointment. This routine physical for your car provides transparency on what your car needs and when it needs it. New CEO. In April, Curbee welcomed former Tesla executive Denise Leleux as CEO. "Curbee has been moving at lightspeed since its inception, and we are excited to bring Denise onboard to lead the company forward." - Karim Bousta, DVx Co-Founder & Managing Partner. Curbee expansion. This year Curbee added 15 new team members and doubled its fleet across the Bay Area. Over 5,000 remote services completed. Curbee customers have discovered the convenience and efficiency of vehicle service delivered directly to them. Saved customers time and resources. Curbee saved fleet customers 50,000 minutes and the equivalent of 25 full time positions by delivering vehicle service to them. Openbay partnership. Openbay customers can now book services delivered by Curbee. customers can now book services delivered by Curbee. Introduced flat rate, menu-priced services. Curbee's no-haggle pricing is a people-pleaser. Plus – you don't have to go anywhere to get it done! Check it out here . Curbee's no-haggle pricing is a people-pleaser. Plus – you don't have to go anywhere to get it done! Check it out Launched a new Referral Product. In December, Curbee announced a new product that allows their customers to share, track and manage referrals in their account profile.

ABOUT CURBEE

Curbee offers mobile maintenance, tire and repair services to fleet and consumer customers in the greater Bay Area. Curbee's web and app-based scheduling and no-haggle transparent pricing make scheduling simple, and promises predictable charges. Founded in July 2020, Curbee serves consumer and fleet customers in 41 cities and has a 90+ NPS. Curbee is headquartered in Cupertino, CA. Visit curbee.com .

