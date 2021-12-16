Bionomics Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering in the United States

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionomics Limited (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the Offering) of 1,622,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, at an initial public offering price of US$12.35 per ADS.

All ADSs to be sold in the Offering will be sold by Bionomics. In addition, Bionomics has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 243,300 ADSs within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds of the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Bionomics, are expected to be approximately US$20.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs, or approximately US$23.0 million, if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs in full.

Bionomics expects the ADSs to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 16, 2021 under the symbol "BNOX." Bionomics' ordinary shares are currently traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the symbol "BNO." The Offering is expected to close on or about December 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Evercore ISI and William Blair are acting as lead book-running managers for the Offering. Cantor, Berenberg and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. Copies of the final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained, when available, from (i) Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com ; or (ii) William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com . Australian investors are only eligible to invest under the prospectus if they are exempt from disclosure as sophisticated or professional investors under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

General: Ms Suzanne Irwin Company Secretary +61 8 8150 7400 CoSec@bionomics.com.au Investor Relations: Mr. Connor Bernstein Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development +1 (831) 246 3642 cbernstein@bionomics.com.au

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead product candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer's disease and other central nervous system conditions.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained in this announcement that relate to prospective events or developments, including, without limitation, statements related to the proposed Offering are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including market conditions and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and completion of the Offering. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this ASX announcement.

