Changes in Castellum's financial calendar

Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the ongoing merger of Castellum and Kungsleden and coordination of the financial reporting, Castellum has decided to change the financial calendar.

Castellum's updated financial calendar looks as follows:

For further information, please contact:

Ylva Sarby Westman, duputy CEO and CFO Castellum AB, +46 8-503 052 27

16 February 2022

Year-end report 2021

7 March 2022

Annual Report 2021

31 March 2022

AGM 2022

25 April 2022

Interim report January-March 2022

15 July 2022

Half-year report January-June 2022

20 October 2022

Interim report January-September 2022

13 February 2023

Year-end report 2022

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/changes-in-castellum-s-financial-calendar,c3473498

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changes-in-castellums-financial-calendar-301446696.html

SOURCE Castellum

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.