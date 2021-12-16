Eco Innovation Group™ Files Patent Application for PoolCooled™ Climate Control Technology

VAN NUYS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company developing new technologies for green energy solutions, is pleased to announce the filing of a patent application (Application No. 17/469,834) for the Company's licensed PoolCooled™ Climate Control technology solution ("PoolCooled™").

On June 8, 2021, ECOX executed a licensing agreement (the "Agreement") giving the Company exclusive rights to commercialize PoolCooled™, a climate control solution that leverages proprietary technology to cool a home or building by taking cool water from an existing swimming pool and looping it through the existing air conditioning system to boost efficiency on a per-unit power consumption basis.

The PoolCooled™ system has since successfully undergone prototype testing, providing proof of concept in the process. The Company subsequently engaged patent attorneys to develop and file a patent application. Under the terms of the Agreement, along with the original inventor, the Company holds joint title covering all PoolCooled™ technology as well as all patents resulting from the Agreement.

Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of ECOX, commented on the milestone, saying, "We are excited to take this important step as we get closer to commercializing a technology with the potential to cut air conditioning energy demand for residential and commercial structures by up to 65% under ideal conditions. PoolCooled™ is designed for residential and commercial property owners eager to minimize energy needs by mobilizing existing pool water as a primary climate control resource through the revolutionary PoolCooled™ system. The PoolCooled™ system has a conveniently small physical footprint, allowing it to fit easily into existing equipment areas and pool pump structures. And we can't wait to begin shipping and installing this technology widely next year."

Now that the PoolCooled™ patent application has been filed, ECOX plans to conduct further prototype tests to optimize the technology through the spring of 2022. Management believes this timeline will result in a market-ready product by mid-2022, with initial sales and installations beginning as early as Q3 2022, which will include identifying licensing opportunities and distribution partners, as well as marketing and sales investments.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders.

At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Julia.Otey@ecoig.com

www.ecoig.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

