FREE AFTER-SCHOOL STEM PROGRAM FOR CHICHESTER STUDENTS

GARNET VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in January 2022, the Chichester School District will offer an after-school STEM enrichment program to students in grades 1 through 4. The program is made possible by federal funds and will be conducted by S2STEM, a premier STEM education company based in Garnet Valley.

Once a week, students will stay after school for one hour to get homework help and practice science, technology, engineering, and math skills through hands-on STEM activities that range from coding and robotics challenges, to science experiments, and to engineering and team-building games. Led by S2STEM's certified, trained teachers, each club activity will be age-appropriate and related to the real world.

"Children are more engaged when the learning is enjoyable and relatable," explains Santhi Chitturi, co-founder of S2STEM. "That's why we focus on hands-on activities that are connected to the real world. They're having fun and learning at the same time."

S2STEM's new two-year partnership with the Chichester School District follows a series of successful camp programs that S2STEM organized last summer. Seeing the children's enthusiasm and believing in the importance of STEM education to properly prepare students for a technology-driven world, Chichester School District's Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Diana I. Hanobeck, says, "We are excited to bring a STEM learning experience to all of our elementary schools. Early opportunities in STEM may encourage students to take more challenging STEM coursework as they get older and possibly even pursue a STEM-related career."

For more information about the free Chichester School District after-school STEM Club program, please contact Diana Hanobeck at dhanobeck@chichestersd.org

For more information about other S2STEM programs, including before and after school STEM clubs, holiday and summer camps, Robotics teams, coding, and Girl Scouts badge programs, visit www.s2stem.com or call 610-255-2525.

About S2STEM

Established in 2018 by partners Santhi Chitturi and Saleem Shaik, S2STEM offers fun and innovative STEM programs for children ages 4-16 that are STEM.org accredited. S2STEM's team of expert, certified instructors encourage kids to explore, create, and problem solve in a fun way through the tenants of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). Whether it's from the safety of their facility in Garnet Valley or at partner locations throughout Delaware and New Castle Counties, S2STEM is teaching, inspiring, and creating tomorrow's leaders and game-changers. At S2STEM, learning is fun.

