GRAVITY HAUS EXPANDS TO CALIFORNIA, ANNOUNCES A NEW COMMUNITY OUTPOST IN TRUCKEE-TAHOE

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Haus , the rapidly growing social club for the modern adventure traveler and mountain town residents, has announced their fourth location with the purchase of the Cedar House Sport Hotel in Truckee, CA. Located in northern California, just 35 minutes from Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and three hours from the San Francisco Bay Area, the new Gravity Haus outpost is centrally-located between the world-class slopes of Palisades Tahoe (formerly Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows), Northstar California, and the shores of beautiful Lake Tahoe.

The Cedar House team will remain in place at the hotel. Existing reservations will be honored and guests can continue booking reservations at www.cedarhousesporthotel.com . Gravity Haus membership is not required to book lodging at Cedar House.

The on-site restaurant, Stella, will operate on its current schedule, breakfast 7 days a week and dinner Thursday-Sunday, and will expand dinner with full table service and curated wine menu starting this holiday season. Full details are available at https://stellatruckee.com/ .

What is Gravity Haus

"In just two years we have grown our membership to more than 2,000 strong as we now expand our community beyond Colorado and into the Truckee-Tahoe region, Reno and the Bay Area," explains Gravity Haus CEO Jim Deters. "Not only is Gravity Haus reinventing how people live and work enabling an active and healthy lifestyle, we are defining a new model of hospitality based upon inclusivity, community and conscious consumerism." Deters adds, "We have built a subscription-based membership solution for where to stay, and also what to do, who to do it with, and with access to the best gear at your finger-tips."

Conceptualized by Denver-based entrepreneur Jim Deters and his wife Alicia Deters, Gravity Haus membership offers an unrivaled experience and authentic mountain lifestyle by seamlessly fusing work, play, travel and sustainability through a host of tech-forward yet thoughtful 'Haus' brands. Guided by the fundamental pillars: Good for you. Good for the planet. An amazing experience. Gravity Haus' adventure-focused locations solve the problems of "where to play" and "where to stay," and offer members on-demand outdoor gear access, functional co-working spaces, a watering hole, home base to meet like-minded outdoor enthusiasts + community events, amenities, and a variety of expert-led group fitness and recovery programs; all accessed by Gravity Haus members and hotel guests using the easy-to-use Gravity Haus Mobile App .

"We have created a key connection from the Denver-metro area to our three world-class resort destinations in Breckenridge, Winter Park, and Vail," said Jim Deters, founder and CEO of Gravity Haus. "While Cedar House has been a partner hotel, feedback from our members and guests made it clear the Truckee location would be an ideal property and community to expand beyond Colorado. We are excited to work with the local community as a partner in promoting sustainable tourism and an active healthy lifestyle."

Benefits for Gravity Haus Members

While Cedar House will undergo a refresh before relaunching as Gravity Haus Truckee-Tahoe, Gravity Haus members will begin to receive benefits immediately, when booking on the Gravity Haus app:

50% off room nights Sunday-Wednesday

25% off room nights Thursday-Saturday

15% off room nights over holidays

25% off food + beverage orders before 3pm

Haus Quiver // www.hausquiver.com : sustainable gear access to premium outdoor equipment with ski + snowboard fulfillment at Northstar Gold Club and Adventure Center as well as 12 other mountain resorts in the U.S. and Canada . //: sustainable gear access to premium outdoor equipment with ski + snowboard fulfillment atas well as 12 other mountain resorts in the U.S. and

Co-working: post up in Stella for a few hours at a time to unwind, socialize, check emails, and work in a casual environment.

The Plan for Gravity Haus Truckee-Tahoe

As the Gravity Haus community grows in Northern California, Gravity Haus Truckee-Tahoe will become a "center of gravity" for the local and regional membership. Gravity Haus intends to invest in a property improvement plan and rebrand the property as a community-driven asset, Gravity Haus Truckee-Tahoe in 2022, including:

Gravity Haus member experiences + networking : events, and meet-ups focused on adventure, community development and personal growth.

A signature dining experience with a focus on healthy and sustainably-sourced ingredients.

Unravel Coffee // www.unravel.coffee : at Unravel, we believe nothing's better than a great cup of coffee — except for a sustainable one. We're on a mission to use coffee as a force for good, bringing people together and empowering our partner farms and communities. We co-produce and import some of the world's best coffee straight from farms in Ethiopia and roast signature taste profiles with our zero emission Bellwether ® roaster. //: at Unravel, we believe nothing's better than a great cup of coffee — except for a sustainable one. We're on a mission to use coffee as a force for good, bringing people together and empowering our partner farms and communities. We co-produce and import some of the world's best coffee straight from farms inand roast signature taste profiles with our zero emission Bellwetherroaster.

StarterHaus // www.starterhaus.com : modern co-working space, hot desks and meeting space to create and inspire alongside local and roving entrepreneurs, hold conference calls between outdoor adventures, and attend ongoing skill building and social programming. //: modern co-working space, hot desks and meeting space to create and inspire alongside local and roving entrepreneurs, hold conference calls between outdoor adventures, and attend ongoing skill building and social programming.

Dryland Fitness // www.dryland.fitness : the Gravity Haus fitness community that makes every mile, summit, and moment outdoors possible through an intentional focus on expert-led functional group fitness classes, flexibility + mobility, and recovery. It's the manual and means to live your best life outdoors — and the community to adventure with. //: the Gravity Haus fitness community that makes every mile, summit, and moment outdoors possible through an intentional focus on expert-led functional group fitness classes, flexibility + mobility, and recovery. It's the manual and means to live your best life outdoors — and the community to adventure with.

Gravity Haus offers four(4) membership levels, starting at just $70/month for 12 months; including a new Truckee-Tahoe Local Membership for members looking for unlimited day access to the local amenities. Learn more: www.gravityhaus.com/membership .

Media Assets: Property images of Cedar House Sport Hotel can be found here .

Gravity Haus is a social club that enables a modern active lifestyle—the seamless merging of work, play and outdoor adventures. Gravity Haus members envision the planet as a playground that fuels amazing experiences, personal growth, and connection with like-minded adventurers. Gravity Haus elevates the outdoor lifestyle for a community that shares a love of nature, sustainability, and stewardship for the planet. Gravity Haus is changing how members live, work and travel sustainably with outposts in Breckenridge, Denver, Vail and Winter Park, Colorado and Truckee-Tahoe, California. Learn more at www.gravityhaus.com .

