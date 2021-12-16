Hewlett Packard Enterprise Invests in BigID to Extend HPE's Data Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is investing in BigID to support its next phase of growth and innovative technology.

BigID logo (PRNewsfoto/BigID)

HPE, through its venture capital program Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, has a history of investing in leading-edge, disruptive startups to create innovative joint solutions to solve key customers' challenges. Several of Pathfinder's recent investments have focused on solving customer challenges related to data. Pathfinder is now adding BigID to its portfolio alongside companies such as Cohesity, DataRobot, SingleStore, and more.

As data continues to be a critical asset to drive innovation for organizations, BigID's powerful platform can help HPE's customers not only discover their data but also ensure that it remains compliant, private, and secure.

"Our customers continue to explore new solutions to help manage and create value with their massive and growing amounts of data," said Paul Glaser, Vice President and Head of Hewlett Packard Pathfinder. "We are looking forward to collaborating with BigID and their innovative data intelligence platform to helps organizations get detailed insight into the data they collect and process."

"We're excited to work with HPE to as we continue to bring innovative solutions to solve complex (and evolving) data challenges," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "BigID brings modern data visibility and control to our customers across privacy, security, and governance in a single platform, built with modular apps to scale for today's – and tomorrow's - data landscape."

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

