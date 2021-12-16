IFMA Announces 2022 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) announced today the election of officers and directors to its 2022 Board of Directors, including the appointment of new Board Chair to Herb Ring, National Foodservice Director at The Hershey Company.

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. For more information, visit ifmaworld.com. (PRNewsfoto/IFMA)

"The leadership and vision of IFMA's Board of Directors will continue to push IFMA to new heights, shaping the initiatives that will serve our membership and the foodservice industry into the future," said Phil Kafarakis, IFMA President and CEO. "With Herb Ring as Chair of the Board, and the thought leadership of our new directors and officers, we will continue moving the association forward—providing unparalleled benefits to our membership and the foodservice industry through 2022 and beyond."

Ring has been a member of IFMA's Board of Directors since 2017. During his tenure on the IFMA Board, Ring has served twice as Chair of the IFMA Chain Operators EXchange (COEX) Committee and has been an integral member of the Marketing & Sales Conference Committee, Presidents Conference Committee, and the Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration Committee, among others. At IFMA Presidents Conference in November, he was presented with the 2021 IFMA Key Person Award for his extraordinary level of activity and commitment to the work of the Association.

"I am honored to serve as Chair of the Board alongside our talented Board of Directors in support of our foodservice community," said Ring. "As incoming Chair, I look forward to building upon the great work of those before me, working with hundreds of committee members and partners to guide the work of the association. The future of IFMA is brighter than ever."

2022 Executive Committee

In addition to Ring, the following IFMA Board members will be serving on the Association's Executive Committee:

First Vice-Chair and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Co-Chair: Jamie McKeon , Senior Vice President, Demand Creation at Rich Products Corporation

Vice-Chair: Ben Wexler , President at Custom Culinary.

Vice-Chair: Teri Trullinger , Vice President Sales at Cargill Foodservice

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Co-Chair: Paul Edmondson , Commercial Director at P&G Professional Americas

Membership Chair: David Rizley , Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Essity Professional Hygiene

Education Foundation Chair: Alec Frisch , VP & General Manager Foodservice at Georgia -Pacific

At-Large: Nanette Luningham , VP Foodservice Marketing & Channel Development, Tyson Foods, Inc.

At-Large: Oliver Kelly , President of Foodservice & Direct to Retail at Kerry

2021 Chair: Hugh Roth , Senior Vice President - Chief Customer & Business Development Officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice

2020 Chair: Perry Miele , President at Nestlé Professional North America

2022 Board Members

Eight new members have also been elected to IFMA's Board of Directors, including:

Erin Buntin , Director of Foodservice Sales at Schreiber Foods

Pam Cervenka , Senior Director, Foodservice Division at Chicken of the Sea

Christos Dinopoulos , Vice President & Managing Director North America at Unilever

Mary Flinn , National Manager Non-Commercial Sales at Tofurky – Turtle Island Foods

Kory Mickelson , Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at CraftMark Bakery

Barbara Powell , Vice President Foodservice at Mount Franklin Foods dba Azar Nut Company

Ian Roberts , Vice President & General Manager at Conagra

Tom Ruszkowski , Executive Vice President Foodservice at Red Diamond

IFMA is pleased to announce that the following board members will continue to serve the association and the industry in 2022:

Luis Andrade , Senior Vice President of Foodservice at Ventura Foods

Tom Bell , Vice President, General Manager, Prepared Foods at Wayne Farms

Eric Blumenthal , Vice President at The Coca-Cola Company

Alicia Cleary , Director of Trade Relations & Industry Affairs at Anheuser-Busch

Greg Cocchiarella , Vice President, Global Hospitality at Ecolab

Kelly Crouse , Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at C.H. Guenther

Joe Cusick , Vice President of Sales at Olam Food Ingredients

Rosalyn Emerson , Director of Marketing at Chobani

Mary Klakulak-Sclafani , Vice President Market Innovation Strategy at Genpak

Joe Kunde , Vice President Indirect & Corporate Distribution at McCain Foods USA

Art Michaels , Vice President Foodservice at Smithfield Foods

Beau Netzer , Senior Vice President Foodservice at Aryzta

Mark Ourada , Group Vice President Foodservice at Hormel Foods

Peter Parthenis , CEO at Grecian Delight Foods + Kronos Foods

Ashley Peeples , President Foodservice at Royal Cup Coffee

Bob Pierce , Senior Vice President North America at Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

Zachary Ramos , Vice President & General Manager Foodservice at Kellogg Company

Tom Rupkey , Vice President Northa America Sales at High Liner Foods

Mark Schremp , Vice President Food Service Channel at Saputo Dairy

Tim Wayne , General Manager and VP, Away-From-Home at The J.M. Smucker Company

