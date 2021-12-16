InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Food Table/Tray for Watching Sports (FRO-585)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy tailgating and watching sporting events on television and I thought there could be a better way to support food, snacks and drinks," said an inventor, from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the SPORTS TV TRAY. My design is portable, easy to use and it could enhance team spirit."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to support food and beverage items at a sporting event. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tables and trays. As a result, it eliminates the need to hold or balance food and drinks and it could make watching a sporting event more enjoyable. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for households, tailgaters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FRO-585, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp